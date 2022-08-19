ALBION — Add one more thing for the Noble County Plan Commission to look at during Aug. 24’s special meeting regarding its solar ordinance.
In a public meeting on Aug. 8, the Noble County Commissioners tasked the plan commission with providing recommendations on:
• extending a moratorium on accepting applications for commercial zoning through the end of the year; and
• giving its recommendation on a cap — in acreage — of the amount of Noble County cropland available for commercial solar.
The commissioners have the final say regarding these issues.
The commissioners have stated they want to extend the moratorium, and voted 3-0 on Aug. 8 to send their own recommendation to allow no more than 4,700 acres be given over to commercial solar fields.
County attorney Dennis Graft said Thursday the commissioners are expected to make a more clarified recommendation on Monday.
The third issue for planners to hash out on Aug. 24 is a partial re-write of the ordinance itself. The commissioners have consulted with attorneys in Indianapolis, who provided a “cleaned-up version” of the ordinance the plan commission came up with and was approved by the commissioners in November.
That plan commission will likely discuss that “cleaned-up” version at their special meeting at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Noble County Office Complex-South on Aug. 24.
That meeting will include public hearings on all recommendations.
The document provided by the commissioners’ lawyers doesn’t vary from the substance of what the plan commissioner passed.
“It’s a little more formal,” Plan Director Teresa Tackett told the planners on Wednesday. “Your ordinance is still in there. The integrity of the document is still there.”
Plan commissioner president George Bennett agreed, saying the new wording is more legal-speak.
“It is the same content we had (approved),” Bennett said, then added with a smile. “It’s just worded so fewer people can understand it.”
The plan commission did not discuss any of the recommendations during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
When asked if the planners were ready to begin accepting applications, Bennett and Newman were quick to say that the plan commission advises the commissioners and does not dictate policy.
“They decide,” Newman said of the commissioners. “They have the power.”
After the meeting, Bennett and Newman said they were pleased with the ordinance which took effect in November.
“I feel good about the ordinance we passed,” Newman said.
“I think we’ve got a good ordinance,” Bennett said.
In regards to the moratorium, the proposal sent to the plan commish by the commissioners calls for a 1-year moratorium once that 4,700-acre threshold is met. In that 1-year period, the commissioners and plan commission would evaluate how the process is going and take that time to make changes in the form of formal amendments — if warranted.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts two years ago to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Geenex’s project has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Even if the moratorium is extended through the end of the year, that doesn’t necessarily mean Geenex would be ready to submit an application on Jan. 2.
Geenex Director of Community and Governmental Relations Trena Roudebush, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, said afterward that timeline would be “super fast” for the company to have an application ready.
“We’re still fairly early in the process,” Roudebush said. “There’s nothing imminent. We have a lot of work to do.”
The company still has environmental studies to do and still has to craft its proposal based on the guidelines set by the county’s ordinance.
She said the company isn’t overly concerned with the current delays.
“It’s a good opportunity,” she said of putting in a commercial solar operation in Noble County. “It’s a good community to work with.”
