ALBION — He’s giving people an additional reason to come to downtown Albion.
And on Thursday, artist Jerrod Tobias met with the public.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., has organizing the Make It Your Own Mural Fest.
The arts happening is taking place Sept. 8-18 across Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties.
Albion’s mural is being painted by Jerrod and Kara Tobias of Tobias Studios on the side of the Doc’s Hardware building located at 122 N. Orange St. Jerrod said Thursday he has about seven more days of painting left on the project.
The regional mural festival concept, the first of its kind in the state, is an innovative, creative activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region’s efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism by investing in quality of place assets and public art.
Thursday’s meet the artist event included food provided by One10 West Main and music from John Ness. It also included a soft opening of the Hometown Collaboration Initiative’s alley across from the eastern entrance to the Noble County Courthouse.
But the featured attraction was Tobias’ mural, which fills the entire wall at the corner of Jefferson and Orange streets, with an orange fox featured predominately in the artwork.
“It shows a lot of community pride,” Emily Schneider, the Noble County Convention and Visitors executive director, said. “It will draw people into the downtown to help businesses.”
“It adds to the cultural vibe we’re trying to get downtown,” Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Steve Hook said.
Rather than a mural that depicts something related to Noble County or Albion, the mural design is all about the art.
“I’ve always had an affinity for foxes,” Jerrod said. “There’s not one specific message. I’m inspired by folklore and experiences in nature.”
Jerrod, 40, relies heavily on his wife, Kara, with all of his murals. Both are originally from Hoagland and graduated from Heritage High School.
Five years ago, the couple formed their mural business. It has quickly become Jerrod’s favorite medium.
“There’s nothing like it,” he said. “It offers a way to experience art you don’t experience at a gallery.”
It took some time for him to build his confidence to attempt a mural which must be painted in the open, with any passerby having access to the work in progress. Unlike a small painting on an easel which can be discarded if he doesn’t like how it is going, he has no choice but to continue his work on a mural.
“You’re fully exposed through the entire process,” he said. “You have to get over your fears and be honest.”
He said one of his goals is that people who might not otherwise engage each other on a daily basis may do so in discussing the mural.
