LAGRANGE — Former West Noble teacher Kathy Hagen couldn’t wait to retire after a more than a three-decade-long career in education to start her dream job, substitute teaching for West Noble and then Westview.
Hagen is one of a handful of people that the Westview School District relies on to help keep its classrooms rolling and students on track when a few of the school district’s regular classroom teachers can’t be in class for any variety of reasons.
With teachers in demand right now across the county, many school districts struggling to find the substitute teachers they need.
“Substitutes are absolutely vital,” said Traci Blaize, superintendent of the Lakeland School District. “Our teachers have sick days, and sometimes we take them out of the classroom for professional development days as well. You still have to have someone covering those classrooms, keeping our kids learning and safe. And that’s what these people do.”
The same story is told at the Westview School District. Superintendent Randy Miller has a list of a core group of people who are dedicated substitute teachers Miller said are critical to Westview’s success as a school district.
“Yes, they’re very important, absolutely,” he said about his substitute teachers. “At each one of our buildings, we have a small group of people who really enjoy going into that building to substitute teach. And we depend on those people, coming back, again and again, to keep education going. Some are retired teachers, others are retired from another profession, and some are stay-at-home moms who just want to work two or three days of work. But we love those people. They’re so important because they know how our building works. Our kids get to know them because they see them often and they form relationships with these teachers as well.”
Hagen spend decades teaching in the classroom so why would she want to start substitute teaching the minute she retired?
“The kids,” she said. “I love the kids.”
Indiana has made it easier for people to substitute teach, requiring only a high school education and requires them to obtain a substitute teaching certificate that involves some college education. But that doesn’t mean the job is easy, or for everyone, Blaize points out.
Both superintendents point out that substitutes are dropped blindly into a classroom and told to teach. Each school requires teachers to have a daily lesson plan, and when teachers know they will be out of the classroom, they’re able to use that plan to create a new plan for the substitute to follow.
“We don’t just drop our substitutes in and say ‘let’s see what we can do.’ The teacher usually leaves them a pretty detailed plan,” Blaize explained. “They let that person know things like which kids in the classroom he or she can rely on for good advice and which kids might need to keep on track. They also let them know which kids may be leaving the classroom for different services and who they’ll be leaving with. And then there are the lesson plans. The goal is that the substitute teacher can continue teaching what the teacher had planned.
Even with that amount of preparation, the job, the superintendent added, isn’t easy.
“It’s a lot of work for that substitute,” Blaize explained. “They aren’t fully trained as a teacher, but they sure have to able to learn a lot on the fly, which is how I’ve learned with every education job I’ve had.”
In order to ensure it always has a core group of educators ready to step into the classroom on short notice, Lakeland created and filled “permanent substitute teacher” positions at each of its schools, full-time employees of the corporation. Blaize said those teachers are used almost daily.
In addition, Lakeland has created a list of people interested in the job and approved by the school’s board of trustees. Those people include former teachers, as well as non-teachers. Lakeland even has a name on the list of a former graduate, now in college, planning to someday be a teacher, available to set in when needed.
Typically, a substitute can available to teach at several different schools. Hoping to earn a little loyalty, Westview opted a year and a half ago to seriously raise the pay rate for its substitute teachers, creating a list of dedicated instructors willing to put Westview’s needs first. Miller said while that helped, it hasn’t solved all of Westview’s problems.
“We sometimes have a lot of need. Teachers get sick like everyone else,” he explained. “We’ve only had a day or two this year where we’ve had buildings not require a sub. That tells me we’re settling down a little bit since the pandemic, but still, there is a daily need in pretty much every one of our buildings.”
Miller said maintaining a good relationship with subs is vital if the district hopes to keep those people part of its core group. Miller said he’s particularly interested in recruiting retired teachers to come back to the classroom to help out when needed, sometimes for weeks at a time.
“Having long-term substitutes is so important for us because we have a bunch of young teachers working for us right now and they will likely at some point maternity leaves,” he said. “And so it’s really important where we dip into that retired teacher pool.”
Hagen is one of those retired teachers on the Westview list.
“Just like everyone else, teachers get sick, and things happen,” Hagen said. “I don’t have to do this, I’m retired. But I spent 31 years in education at West Noble, and I love kids. And so I knew when I retired, I’d start looking at subbing.”
Hagen said people shouldn’t shy away from substitute teaching just because they don’t have a teaching degree.
“People think you have to know a lot to be a substitute. You don’t. Teachers will provide you with a lesson plan. The kids just need to know that there’s someone there who cares about them and shows an interest in them. I find that kids are very well-behaved when you treat them with respect. They’ll treat you with respect. They keep me young. I love spending time with them, they make me laugh.”
Hagen has opted to sub as many as four days a week but said the job is flexible. She can step away from the classroom when she wants, like taking a two-week trip she’s planning to Florida soon to visit family.
So why retire and then turn around and go right back to teaching? Hagen said subbing is the best of both worlds.
“I get to be around kids, they make me laugh, they bring me joy, they teach me things I didn’t know, but I don’t have the responsibility of grading papers, and all the requirements of putting that stuff in the computer. You don’t have to deal with angry parents, you don’t have to deal with discipline,” she said. “I can spend time with kids and feel like I’m contributing to their education, while at the same time not having to take home all that responsibility. I can go home and put it all behind me and just enjoy my evening.”
