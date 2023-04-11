Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Kaitlyn A.Baird, 32, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Baird was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordan M. Coulter, 29, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 300E, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Thursday by NobleCounty police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Coulter was held without bond.
Rachel C. DeGraw, 35, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 200S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. DeGraw was held on $1,000 bond.
James P. Jenkins, 54, of the 5200 block of Prote Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jenkins was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian K. Kidd, 49, of the 100 block of C.R. 22, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Kidd was held without bond.
Emily M. Smith, 27, of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua R. Stanley, 39, of the 1100 block of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), a Level 6 felony. Stanley was held without bond.
David Diaz-Gomez, 24, of Cromwell, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Diaz-Gomez was held without bond.
Carol A. Payne, 59, of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Payne was held on $2,500 bond.
Telisha K. Steffe, 42, of the 4000 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Steffe was held on $2,500 bond.
Johnathan M. Bolling, 31, of the 5200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolling was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathaniel J. Leach, 32, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Martin J. Lopez, 47, of the 5800 of Sebring Court, Indianapolis, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Tyler M. Barnett, 31, of the 9200 block of Strath Mill Court, Houston, Texas, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Barnett was held on $2,500 bond.
John C. Bradley IV, 37, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 5:44 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a body attachment warrant. Bradley was held on $21,145.25 cash bond.
Jerry M. Flowers, 46, of the 1900 block of Lincolnway East, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of battery-person having care against person with mental or physical disability, a Level 5 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony. Flowers was held without bond.
Lance R. Fry, 22, of the 200 block of South Canal Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Fry was released on his own recognizance.
