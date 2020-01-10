KENDALLVILLE — Miscues down the stretch for the Lady Knights allowed Huntington North to climb back into Friday night’s game and escape The Pit with a 41-38 victory.
The Knights battled closely with Huntington North through three quarters holding a 29-25 lead after three quarters. Missed shots and miscues hurt the Knights and allowed the Vikings to tie the game and eventually take the lead.
The Vikings took the lead from the Knights with 2:29 left in the game after Leah Campbell hit a bucket and was fouled on the play. Campbell missed her foul shot giving the Vikings a 37-35 lead.
On the next possession the Knights turned the ball over forcing coach DeAnn Booth to call a timeout. After the timeout the Knights had two attempts to pull down a rebound off misses from Huntington North, but they couldn’t control the ball.
With time running down the Knights were forced to foul Taylor Double of Huntington North with 1:06 left on the clock. Double stepped to the line for the one and bonus and knocked down two shots giving the Vikings a 39-35 lead.
The Knights didn’t go away though 16 seconds later junior Karly Kirkpatrick hit a three from the corner pulling the Knights to within one. Kirkpatrick led the scoring for the Knights with 11 points.
On the next two possessions in the closing seconds the Knights turned the ball over forcing them to foul, sending Huntington North to the free throw line.
Trailing 41-38 with 10 seconds left Kirkpatrick let another three fly from the top of the key the ball fell short though giving the Vikings the win.
Rounding out the scoring for the Knights: Avan Beiswanger (9 points), Carly Turner (8 points), Grace Patton (5 points), Bree Walmsley (3 points) and Kayla Desper (2 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.