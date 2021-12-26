Christmas is that time of the year where people go out of their way to decorate homes and buildings to show some holiday spirit. Often this includes putting up Christmas trees and different colored lights outside for people to see driving by.
Cities and towns often put up different types of decorations in downtown areas including large Christmas trees filled with colorful lights and different things like lit up reindeer or a snowman filled with lights.
Many local communities also host events to celebrate the season and have Christmas parades to bring the community together.
To celebrate the holiday season, here are some photos of different Christmas decorations across northeast Indiana.
Christmas Trees in downtown
Christmas trees often come as pines or spruces. Trees used for Christmas are an evergreen tree filled with ornaments, lights and other decorations such as a star on the top of one.
The trees come in different forms like fresh-cut, potted or artificial, for people who don’t want to deal with watering a real one and having to maintain it constantly.
Small to mediums sized trees are typically used for indoors and the large, fresh cut trees are used for outdoors.
The modern day Christmas tree we often see originates from Germany, where they often would hang wafers which eventually became cookies of different shapes.
In the 16th century, Germans would also have a “Christmas Pyramid”, a triangular piece of wood that had shelves to hold Christmas figurines and decorated with stars and candles. The pyramid and tree would eventually merge becoming the Christmas tree.
Christmas Lights
Putting lights on Christmas tree is a very common thing people do during the holiday season. They help illuminate the atmosphere they’re put in and give the trees a more colorful look.
The first known Christmas lights originate in the 19th century with Edward H. Johnson, who worked for Thomas Edison, inventor of the light bulb, displayed his Christmas tree with 80 red, white and blue small incandescent light bulbs which he hand wired at his home in New York City.
A newspaper reporter from Detroit was only person to report about it since other reporter saw it as a publicity stunt. Johnson then became known as the “father of Christmas tree lights”.
In the 20th century, Christmas lights started to go mainstream as people not only hung them on their trees, but also outside along their homes. Businesses also began putting up lights on their buildings.
