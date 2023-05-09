ALBION — One county surveyed by Noble County Auditor Shelley Mawhorter has 45-county issued credit cards.
That’s way too many as far as Mawhorter is concerned.
Noble County currently has four. And that is not enough, she said.
In an effort to streamline paying for trips taken by departments to various conferences and trainings, the Noble County Commissioners Monday decided that six just might be the magic number.
Under terms of an ordinance the county is considering, the two additional Noble County credit cards would be available to be signed out by department heads, according to Mawhorter, “so you can go to conferences without using your own personal card.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said he had to use his own personal credit card to pay for six staffers to go to a conference, and by the time all the paperwork was done, it took him nearly two months to get reimbursed.
But the additional cards aren’t just a matter of practicality.
Because Mowery had to use his personal credit card, the hotel fees were higher than they would have had to be had a county issued card been available. The county is tax exempt, meaning it is not subject to Indiana’s 7% sales tax or the 7% lodging tax.
Mowery’s bill — which he called a rarity with six staffers attending — cost $3,500. But because he didn’t have a county card, he had to pay an additional 14% in taxes, or approximately $490. The county reimbursed Mowery for the full amount he had paid.
While that one expense is an outlier with so many members of his office attending, various departments have conferences they have to attend as well.
Having to pay that additional 14% on all of those bills amounts to real money, Mawhorter said.
“That can really add up after awhile,” she said.
The two additional cards will have to be signed out from the auditor’s office, then checked back in with a total amount spent on the card included with corresponding receipts.
Currently, the Noble County Highway Department and Noble County Probation Department share one card. Mawhorter has a card for her office which she shares with the courthouse maintenance department, which uses the card mostly for the purchase of tools and other work needs. The Noble County Sherif’s Department also has a card, a necessity because the department frequently has to leave the state to get extradicted inmates from other jurisdictions. Noble County Commissioner President Gary Leatherman has the fourth card.
All expenditures for the cards are reconciled through claims.
Noble County has 30 different department heads, and having that many cards would become burdensome to reconcile each month.
As part of the policy being considered by the commissioners, people signing out the cards would not be able to use them for signing up for memberships in organizations which would be paid on a continuing annual basis.
“I don’t want people to be able to do re-occurring charges,” Mawhorter said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved paying R.L. McCoy just under $15,000 to provide structural improvements to a minor bridge on Steinbarger Lake Road on the West Lakes chain.
The current road has been closed for approximately six weeks because the structure was deemed unsafe.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith updated the commissioners on an impasse between the county and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Last year, INDOT removed an overpass bridge and designed an at-grade intersection where Northport Road intersects with S.R. 9. The intersection opened to traffic Aug. 26
On Sept. 6, Smith sent a letter to INDOT, including “before” and “after” video footage of stretches of county-owned roads INDOT had listed as detour routes due to the road closure.
Those stretches of Rome City area roads including C.R. 200E, C.R. 150E, C.R. 175E and C.R. 1050N.
Sections of those county roads were damaged by that increases traffic, which included semis with heavy loads. Some of the damage logged by the highway department included ruts in some sections of the road and extensive wearing of the road surface.
It’s a common situation when the state does work on major arteries. The traffic has to go somewhere.
“You get a lot of local traffic, heavy traffic that the roads aren’t equipped for,” Smith told the commissioners.
Smith was requesting $40,000-$50,000 to help pay for repairs.
INDOT rejected that request.
The latest correspondence was sent earlier this month by Noble County, who have not heard back.
County attorney Dennis Graft said a tort claim might have to be filed for the county to recoup some of the cost of fixing the damage.
