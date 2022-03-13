KENDALLVILLE — Focus and attention to detail.
Those are the hallmarks of the cosmetology program at the Impact Institute.
Eastside senior Lena Helbert, a second-year student, is all business as she talks while simultaneously snipping away at a classmate’s hair.
She is one of a handful of students who has already earned her cosmetology license.
“I was always interested in nails and hair,” Helbert said between cuts. “I came to get that learning experience and that license into the field.
“It’s cool to see people’s reactions if you did something nice and they like it,” she said.
“Currently, I’m applying at different salons because I’m trying to be a nail technician,” Helbert said. “I like the art in it. I’m more of an artist, so I like being able to draw things on people’s nails.”
Students not only learn all of the steps needed for a proper haircut or style, an emphasis is placed upon maintaining a clean and safe working environment.
Jay Michael, one of two instructors, said the program “strictly” follows all state board guidelines.
“We try to instill that in every student,” he explained. “We could be passing off diseases in the salon. If we don’t properly clean our combs for one person and somebody has a skin infection, we could pass that to other people. We want to stop that from happening.
“We definitely instill in their heads the importance of proper cleaning and disinfecting our salon area.”
Michael and fellow instructor Wendi Sell lead morning and afternoon at the salon, located in the Fairview Center plaza on the east side of Kendallville.
Students from several northeast Indiana students are enrolled in the program. Sell works with 35 first-year students and Michael has 25 second-year students.
Before coming to Impact Institute, Sell was a stylist and educator at several beauty schools.
“I’m not a sitter,” Sell said. “I’d rather go, go, go. It’s something new every day.”
Sell is in her 13th as an Impact instructor, and Michael was one of her cosmetology students from 2010 to 2012.
“We work well together,” she said.
After his graduation, Michael worked in a Great Clips salon and at his mother’s salon for many years.
He was an assistant at Impact until 2017, when he became a full-time instructor.
“It gives you an opening eye,” Miller said of the full-circle experience going from student to instructor. “You can remember what it was like to be a student and you can apply that to your teaching strategies.
“You’ve been there; you’ve been in their shoes, so you can know how they react to certain things.”
“He was ornery,” Sell said of her former student, now colleague, drawing a chuckle from Michael.
“They get a career they can work and earn money right out of high school,” he said. “If students were wanting to do a cosmetology program outside of high school, it’s like $20,000 for students to go to school.
“(Here), they really only have to pay for their kit so it gives them a jump-start at life,” Michael explained. “Maybe if they’re going to college, they can do hair on the side.”
“We have a lot of kids who do that,” Sell noted.
Three second-year students have already received their state license, and another is accumulating the necessary hours.
First-year students begin at “ground zero,” Sell explained. “We’re parting off mannequins. We’re just learning roller sets.”
Later, students also learn about hair structure and how color and chemical treatments impact the hair.
“They learn all different things such as hair cutting, hair styling, chemistry texturizing services, chemical hair relaxing,” Michael said.
“They learn techniques such as different ways to highlight the hair, doing foils, foliage, color melts. We do a lot of different coloring,” he continued. Students learn about facials, removal of facial hair through eyebrow and mustache waxing, manicures and pedicures among other areas of study.
Students must complete a progress book that includes 400 hair styles, 250 haircuts, 100 chemical hair texture services (perms), 25 manicures, 15 pedicures, 75 hair coloring services and 30 hair removal services.
In all, they must complete 1,500 training hours and pass a state board examination.
While students practice on mannequins and each other, the salon is also open to the public Monday evenings for appointments.
Each Friday, cosmetology students service students in other Impact programs who desire a haircut or style.
Students enrolled in the cosmetology program are eligible to earn dual credits from Vincennes University over two years of instruction.
To qualify, they must pass a required college readiness exam in their first year. First-year students can earn up to 14 credits in cosmetology I and II, provided they also finish with a C grade or better. Second-year students can earn an additional 14 credits in cosmetology III and IV.
Training follows state-mandated curriculum. To participate in the class, students must pay a one-time $445 fee to purchase a cosmetology kit. Students buy uniforms on their own.
“This is a field where you can either watch other people pass you up or you can be a go-getter,” Sell said. “It’s all in how much you want to make.”
“You can make as much money as you want to work,” Michael said. “You can earn quite a bit of money depending on what your work ethic is like and how hungry you are.”
Seeing the students grow as they learn new skills is enjoyable for the instructors.
“Just watching the students comprehend what you are instructing them to do and seeing them grow from when they don’t know what they’re doing to where they know exactly what they’re doing,” Michael said.
“I just enjoy interacting and having relationships with the students,” Sell said. “I get invited to weddings. Just seeing them grow and have kids, I’ve seen them grow up.
That’s fun for me to see them doing well and succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.