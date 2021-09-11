LAGRANGE — LaGrange County officials are starting to put together what they hope will be a road map for the county’s future, creating a comprehensive community plan.
County officials, along with the director of the county’s Planning and Zoning Department, partnered with LaGrange County Communality Foundation and will hold the first of six meetings they are calling LaGrange County Together to listen to residents’ concerns about the future of the area. Those meetings start Tuesday, in Howe at the Howe Community Building. All meetings start at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.
The second meeting happens the next night in Wolcottville at the Wolcott Mills Elementary School, the third in LaGrange on Thursday night in the Community Building at the fairgrounds.
“These are just open houses designed in a way that people can come in and learn about the comprehensive plan process,” Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The meetings resume Monday night, Sept. 20 in Topeka at the Topeka Fire Station, move to Shipshewana on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Wolf Building, and the last meeting takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Prairie Heights High School.
The meetings are being called the Listen, Learn, and Launch open house events by the foundation. Yoder said the point of the meetings held at venues across the county is to allow planners to hear a variety of voices from across the community. The meetings, she added, are intended to introduce people to the process of community planning, while at the same time listening to people’s hopes, concerns, and other thoughts about the direction of the county.
Yoder added that these meetings are just the first round of community engagement that goes into creating a new comprehensive plan. She added there will be other meetings. The process is expected to take about 16 months to complete.
The foundation is covering approximately half the cost of generating a new comprehensive community plan. The foundation received a grant of $100,000 from the Lilly Endowment of Indianapolis it will use. The county will cover the remained $100,000 of the estimated $200,000 required.
LaGrange County last created a comprehensive plan sometime in the earlier 2000s, said LaGrange County Commissioner Peter Cook. He also said it’s time that plan was updated. Cook said a community acts as a road map county planners and officials that can steer the community to the future.
An Ohio firm, Planning Next, has been hired to conduct the research required to create a comprehensive plan. Yoder said the firm has completed comprehensive plans for other communities, including several communities that, like LaGrange County, are home to a large Amish population.
“They’ve done comprehensive plans for Henry County, Ohio, the Lancaster County and also done work in Elkhart County. So, that was one of the factors our team looked at, having worked in communities similar to ours, especially looking at trying to incorporate the Amish community in the plan,” she said.
Cook said he this project is an important step forward for the county.
“This is something we need to do,” he added.
Cook said his biggest worry is people won’t turn out for the initial set of meetings.
“People need to understand what it is. It’s important if you’re planning to live around here for a while,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.