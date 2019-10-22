LAGRANGE — The Arc of LaGrange County is looking for a few angels to help provide a little holiday cheer to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities this coming Christmas season.
Without any help, those people might experience a rather meager Christmas, said Deb Lambright, the development director for Arc.
“Often at this time of year, people think of children, but there are many adults living in community settings or group homes that have no family or may have very limited resources,” she said. “The Arc of LaGrange County has compiled a list of individuals who receive direct services from the agency that may otherwise not receive any Christmas presents. Individuals range in age from 7-84 years.”
Arc Angels can be a single person or a group. Angels will receive the name of a person with a disability and are encouraged to spend $20-25 to purchase new items according to the wish list. Unwrapped gifts are due at The Arc of LaGrange County 0235 W. C.R. 300N between Howe and LaGrange by Dec. 9.
For more information, call Deb Lambright at Arc, of LaGrange County at 463-2653 or email at Debl@arclag.org.
