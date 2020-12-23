Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
John R. Collins, 46, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Collins was held without bond.
Chrissy L. Cope, 38, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Cope was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher C. Hale, 29, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
James P. Lamonte, 32, of the 800 block of Darwillow Court, Huntertown, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Lamonte was held without bond.
Renae McDaniels, 41, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. McDaniels was held without bond.
Ryan M. Parsley, 21, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Parsley was held on $2,500 bond.
Aaron J. Murray, 29, of the 800 block of East Willow Lane, Wawaka, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Murray was held without bond.
John Palmer Jr., 55, of the 100 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Lukela J. Radona, 33, of the 100 block of County Forrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Paula J. Waddles, 48, of the 300 block of Iddings Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Waddles was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Waddles was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob L. Cooper, 29, of the 500 block of North Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Cooper was held on $2,500 bond.
Morgan L. Potter, 34, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Potter was held without bond.
Alexis N. Davidson, 37, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Davidson was held on $25,000 bond.
Melissa D. Hall, 49, of the 400 block of Glenn Oaks Drive, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Monica E. Healy, 33, of the 300 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Healy was held on $2,500 bond.
Melissa K. Keister, 52, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Keister was held without bond.
Thomas J. Miller, 46, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane W. Smith, 38, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 35, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Starkweather was held on $1,000 bond.
Brittney Vervaet, 44, of the 200 block of North Cedar Cliff Drive, Madison, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Vervaet was held on $2,500 bond.
