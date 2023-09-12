LIGONIER — Historical figures in the flesh, the sound of cannon fire and the aroma of baking bread brought to life Noble County’s early history Saturday and Sunday at the 50th annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Stone’s Trace Regulators Fall Rendezvous.

Great weather brought out large crowds to see multiple reenactor groups, who presented demonstrations ranging from pioneer arts and crafts to the realities of the Civil War.

