LIGONIER — Historical figures in the flesh, the sound of cannon fire and the aroma of baking bread brought to life Noble County’s early history Saturday and Sunday at the 50th annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Stone’s Trace Regulators Fall Rendezvous.
Great weather brought out large crowds to see multiple reenactor groups, who presented demonstrations ranging from pioneer arts and crafts to the realities of the Civil War.
Scott Johnson is a reenactor for Robinson’s Battery, 1st Michigan Light Artillery from Grayling, Michigan. He said historical reenactments are a hobby for him.
“It’s a chance to get together with like-minded people,” he said, as he kept an eye on the Merrimack stove at his primitive campsite.
The Merrimack stove is a vented steel box, turned upside down over a shallow pit where the fire is. The stove creates a larger flat surface for the cooking pots, used to cook every meal during the camp.
Johnson wore the gray uniform of the Confederacy for this festival but said his group portrays the Union side, too. He said his haversack was an essential piece of equipment for soldiers on the march. The haversack, worn on the left side, held meager rations such as hard tack, salt pork or beef, dried vegetables or hard candy, plus a little flour and salt and eating utensils.
Johnson said artillery units used horses to pull the cannons and wagons filled with munitions. The soldiers walked beside the cannons. The horses were the top priority for protection, then the cannons and wagons, and finally the soldiers, he said.
Meanwhile, the aroma of fresh bread baking swirled in the air near the restored Stone’s Trace Tavern. Inside, Laura Hartman and her helper, Remi Smith, 9, are mixing the bread dough.
The recipe uses only whole wheat flour, the only kind of flour available to early pioneers. Modern whole wheat bread recipes use a mixture of all-purpose and whole wheat flours.
Hartman said the recipe makes five one-pound loaves of fairly dense bread. Smith started the batch by mixing honey, water and oil, then adding a couple of scoops of yeast. After mixing that, Hartman and Smith added several cups of flour, mixing it thoroughly, then kneading it for several minutes.
The dough is divided evenly into five loaf pans and set aside to rise before baking in the wood-fired oven outside the tavern door. Jason Becker of Ligonier tends to the oven and keeps watch over the baking bread.
“We’ll make 100 loaves in two days,” Hartman said.
The loaves are for sale, but customers have to get on a list to buy them.
Merle Miller of LaPorte County is a substitute teacher during the week. On the weekends, he is a caster of pewter figrurines from molds that are nearly a century old.
“I melt the pewter over charcoal, just like it was 5,000 years ago,” Miller said. “I have 500 molds.”
His molds range from tiny figures of Abraham Lincoln and the war generals, to animals and birds.
