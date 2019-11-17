SHIPSHEWANA — A masked, machete-wielding suspect robbed the Van Buren Hotel early Saturday morning, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to Shipshewana Town Marshal Tom Fitch, a single suspect entered the hotel lobby at 1175 N. Van Buren St. at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday and immediately approached the front desk area. The clerk had just received a phone call from a room requesting a wake-up call and was entering that into the hotel’s computer system when the suspect began to hit the top of the desk with a 2- to 2 1/2-foot long machete.
The suspect demanded cash from the register and left in what police believe is an older model car.
The clerk identified the suspect as having a feminine voice, but police are unsure of the gender. The person was wearing layered, heavy clothing and a ski mask.
Police do not believe the suspect acted alone.
“We’re pretty sure there’s more than one, but we don’t know if it’s two or three” (people involved), Fitch said.
Fitch said the suspect was only in the lobby for approximately a minute.
Fitch said the last armed robbery in Shipshewana occurred more than 13 years ago, in either 2005 or 2006. In that case, the suspect who robbed another hotel was caught that evening by Shipshewana police after a pursuit that ended in Michigan.
Police are continuing to investigate Saturday’s morning incident.
The Shipshewana Town Marshal’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Shipshewana Police Department at 768-4310.
