INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation proposed on Tuesday would grant surviving spouses the ability to obtain a Purple Heart license plate in honor of their loved ones.
The legislation House Bill 1039 drafted by State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) advanced unanimously out of the House Roads and Transportation Committee and will move on to the full House of Representatives. The bill is co-authored by State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City.
Abbott and his wife lost their son, Nicholas, in combat on May 12, 2007. They are one of many Gold Star Indiana families.
Currently, Purple Heart recipients who have the specialty license plate can request multiple plates for vehicles registered under his or her name, which could include a spouse’s vehicle. However, Judy said when the veteran passes away, the spouse cannot renew the Purple Heart plate.
“A constituent reached out to speak with me about this issue that affected her sister whose husband was a Purple Heart recipient that served in Vietnam,” Judy said. “As a veteran, I was saddened to learn spouses could not continue honoring their loved one’s sacrifice for our nation by continuing to display the Purple Heart license plate. This is a simple fix, and I hope it helps all those affected.”
Abbott said extending the opportunity to those spouses that have suffered a great loss is the right thing to do.
“For those of us that live everyday with the pain or losing a child, a husband, a wife or any family member, remembering and honoring them becomes necessary,” Abbott said.
All veterans who have received a Purple Heart are eligible for the plate through the Indiana Department of Motor Vehicles. The plate allows recipients parking privileges throughout the state.
The plate affords veterans the opportunity to park at any legal metered space in Indiana free of charge. Additionally plate holders will not be charged a fee when parking in a legally metered space for longer than the time permitted.
Abbott has sponsored other military-related bills during his time in the General Assembly, including a bill in 2020 authorizing state buildings to fly the “Honor and Remember” flag, which is commonly flown by Gold Star families who have lost family members in service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.