LIGONIER — Both the West Noble girls and boys basketball teams went upset shopping Friday night vs. favored squads from Central Noble.
And both Charger teams stood toe-to-toe for a half.
But the Cougars’ defense, in both contests, made West Noble flinch in the third quarter. That was enough.
Central Noble’s Class 2A No. 1 ranked boys team outscored the Chargers 13-4 in the third quarter on its way to a 46-41 victory.
In the girls’ game, the Cougars outscored West Noble 20-8 in the third quarter in taking a 55-47 victory.
Boys Game
In the boys’ contest, senior Connor Essegian scored 22 points to lead the Cougars. Junior Conner Lemmon added 13. Senior Logan Gard added six points and a game-best seven rebounds.
West Noble got 22 points from junior Austin Cripe. Junior Nevin Phares added seven points. Senior Julio Macias scored six and grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
The Chargers (4-2) square off against Prairie Heights (3-4) on Tuesday in Brushy Prairie.
The Cougars trailed 23-19 at the half, but turned things around in the third to take a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior Ryan Schroeder keyed the victory with a pair of consecutive clutch plays in the final stanza.
A bucket by Cripe with 4:05 left in the contest drew the Chargers within 40-36.
Both teams went cold for the next two minutes, but Essegian found a cutting Schroeder inside for his only bucket of the contest to make it 42-36 with 2:05 to play.
On West Noble’s next possession, the 6-foot-3 Schroeder fronted the 6-6 Macias in the post. A nice entry pass looked like it was going to end up in with an easy lay-in for Macias.
But Schroeder raced around Macias and the Central Noble player was there to steal the ball away as Macias turned. The Cougars ate more than a minute off the clock on the ensuring possession, basically sealing the deal.
Central Noble coach John Bodey said Schroeder’s key defensive play was typical.
“He does all these winning plays,” Bodey said. “He’s done that since he’s been on the varsity.”
Lemmon and Gard went a combined 4-for-5 from the free-throw line to finish the contest.
Bodey said his team was its own worst enemy early.
Central Noble took a 7-4 lead on West Noble in the first quarter on a three-pointer by Lemmon with 2:24 left in the period. But West Noble closed the period on a 7-0 run, getting five points from Phares, to take an 11-7 lead after one.
Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter.
Bodey said his team wasn’t playing well early, offensively or defensively. The Cougars weren’t working the ball enough on offense and were allowing too many points in the lane when the Chargers had the ball.
“We could not have played any worse,” Bodey said. “The kids know that.”
In the crucial third quarter, the Cougars got six points from Lemmon and four from Gard in taking a 32-27 lead at the close of the period. The Central Noble defense limited West Noble to 2-for-9 shooting from the floor in the stanza and forced six turnovers, including four in the period’s first three minutes.
Girls Game
Central Noble was paced by junior Meghan Kiebel in the girls’ contest, scoring a game-high 22 points and grabbing a game-high eight rebounds. Junior Abby Hile added 12 points to go with seven rebounds. Madison Vice added 10 points, all coming in the second half.
West Noble was led by senior Jazmyn Smith’s 20 points. She went 9-for-12 from the floor. The Chargers got 19 points from junior Mackensy Mable. Senior Sherlyn Torres grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
The Cougars improved to 9-4 on the season. Central Noble’s next action will be at Wawasee (7-5) on Wednesday as part of another boys-girls doubleheader.
West Noble dropped to 4-8. The Chargers visit Prairie Heights (6-6) on Tuesday.
The game was tight throughout, with West Noble taking 25-24 lead at the half.
The two teams were tied at 31 with 4 minutes to go in the third when Central Noble took over.
Vice got things started with a bucket to make it 33-31. The Cougars never trailed again.
On West Noble’s next possession, Vice snagged a loose ball and from three-quarters court found a cutting Kiebel for a layup to make it 35-31.
Senior Ashleigh Gray added a bucket for the Cougars, then Kiebel added a two-pointer and it was 39-31.
Vice then knocked down a triple to finish off an 11-0 run to push the Cougars’ advantage to 42-31.
The two teams traded free throws in the final minute of the period to make the score 44-33 with eight minutes to play. West Noble drew no closer than five the rest of the way.
Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said his team adjusted his press-break offense in the second half, which led to more scoring efficiency in the third quarter. The Cougars scored 13 points in the final four minutes of the stanza.
Kiebel was a force throughout the contest on both sides of the ball. Treesh said he has been looking for a 32-minute all-out performance from his junior and got it Friday in Ligonier.
“This is that game,” Treesh said. “She did it in all aspects.”
Hile was also effective, going 5-for-7 from the floor.
Central Noble boys 55,
Woodlan 51
In the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College Saturday afternoon, the Cougars won their sixth straight game to open the season.
Essegian had 16 points and Lemmon scored 14 to lead CN.
Alex Miller had 21 points for the Warriors (4-4). Joe Reidy, the Woodlan boys’ career leading scorer, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
