KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer will get a break on its next big investment, receiving a 10-year tax abatement for $2.2 million in new equipment.
Kendallville City Council members approved two measures on Tuesday benefitting Flint & Walling — first an amendment to an abatement granted last year and second a new abatement for even more equipment the pump manufacturers plans to add within the next 365 days.
Back in December, Flint & Walling had planned a $1.24 million expansion at its Oak Street plant, adding new manufacturing equipment including CNC, lathe, motor winding, inserting and gauging equipment. The company also wanted to refurbish a varnish oven originally installed in the 1950s.
Part of that original package got done in 2020, but another portion was delayed due to the company’s inability to visit with vendors and slowdowns due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring and lasting throughout the year.
In total, Flint & Walling was able to complete about $489,000 of that work in the past year, but doesn’t expect to get the rest done.
The company also found out, for example, that rehabbing the varnish oven would be more complicated and expensive than originally thought, so instead of trying a $95,000 fix-up, the company will instead now just be replacing it with a new over for $450,000.
The pump-maker is still planning to add motor winding equipment that was planned for this year, but is also adding even more equipment, taking the total of the new package to about $2.2 million total.
The Kendallville Economic Development Committee recommended the amended tax break be approved at a five-year status like the original, but then went off script and suggested a 10-year tax break on the new $2.2 million package.
The project is significantly short of the tax abatement guidelines the city adopted in December 2018, which required a minimum $5 million investment with a $20 per hour average wage for general labor to qualify for a 10-year tax break.
The city had revamped its guidelines two years ago to adjust for a changed economy, de-emphasizing job creation and instead setting tax break length primarily based on investment and wage numbers.
According to the city’s guidelines, a project of $2.2 million would normally only qualify for a five-year tax break.
Flint & Walling is poised to save more than $100,000 in taxes over the 10-year period of the tax abatement.
On Tuesday, city council members approved both measures with little issue.
Councilman Regan Ford raised a brief questions about the contents of the amended abatement before it was approved and council members had no questions or discussion before approving the new 10-year abatement.
In other business, the council held a public hearing on re-establishment of the city’s Economic Development Improvement District.
The district, which is a voluntary tax district approved by business owners, supports the downtown by generating money for snow removal, promotions and other special projects that aid business in the Main Street corridor.
The organization has been operating without any new tax revenue since 2018, however, after the taxing authorization lapsed. Building owners pay 0.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, which created a revenue stream of about $18,000 per year the last time it was collected in 2018.
Business owners reapproved establishment of the EID in late 2019 by a narrow majority vote and the board has been acting solely on existing funds since.
With the tax rate re-established, however, the district should begin receiving new funds when collections are made in 2021.
