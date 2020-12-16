Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jacob N. Arnold, 30, of the 200 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Arnold was held without bond
Chace M. Gamble, 23, of the 100 block of Lane 301A, Barton Lake, Fremont, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gamble was held on $2,500 bond.
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hagerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby A. Laubham, 26, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. NO bond information provided.
Timothy L. Moreland, 37, of the 500 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, booked at 3:17 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Diego Moreno, 25, of the 300 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was booked at 5:08 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided.
Maribel Rodriguez, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rodriguez was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew L. Sparkman, 21, of the 100 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was booked at 10:10 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided.
Christina F. Wilcox, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Wilcox was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.