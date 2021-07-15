LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission approved two custom tables for the city’s new fire station currently being constructed, which will have the station’s logo on them.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver requested the furnishings for the new station. The costs for both tables is about $12,200.
“We did a change order to allow the chief to purchase the furnishings, which actually was a savings because we don’t have to pay the percentage increase to the contractor who would have needed to sub this out anyway,” said Barbara Hawn, Ligonier clerk-treasurer, in an email.
The funding comes from the city’s $200,000 project bond funds allocated for furnishings. The decision allows itself to purchase the furniture after it was originally part of the contractor’s bid.
The request got unanimous approval from commission members.
During the Board of Public Works and Safety and Park Authority meeting, members of the board heard a construction update from Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer about the new fire station.
He told board members that windows and doors are currently being installed on the building and the installation of the roof has been delayed for about three weeks.
“Once the windows and doors are set up, they will begin working on the interior of the building,” Shearer said.
In other business, Martin Street in Ligonier will be getting a new fire hydrant installed along with the current construction of the storm sewer.
