ALBION — During the third quarter Thursday, the Central Noble girls basketball team had four different players sink three-pointers against the East Noble Knights.
It was that kind of evening for the Cougars.
East Noble had one made field goal in the second half.
It was that kind of night for the Knights.
Central Noble improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 52-18 victory over East Noble (1-2).
Central Noble was led in scoring by senior Meghan Kiebel’s 19. Senior Madison Vice added 9 points and a game-high 9 rebounds.
East Noble was led by senior Kya Mosley’s 6 points and 4 rebounds. Junior Payton Quake added 4 points and 4 rebounds.
Long-range shooting proved key to the outcome. The Cougars went 11-for-26 from beyond the arc. East Noble was 0-6.
Central Noble outrebounded the visitors 35-17. The Cougars also won the turnover battle, making 16 compared to 22 for the Knights.
Freshman Grace Swank, junior McKenna Malcolm and senior Abby Hile grabbed five rebounds apiece for Central Noble.
The Knights led 6-5 midway through the first quarter following a Quake bucket.
But Central Noble went on a 9-0 run in the final 2:13 of the stanza to take a 14-6 lead after one.
The second quarter pretty much was all Central Noble as the Cougars took a 26-11 lead into the half.
Kiebel had 13 first-half points. Vice scored 8 in the opening 16 minutes.
With the Cougars’ defense seemingly everywhere on the court, Central Noble’s first-quarter spurt was enough to hold off the Knights.
“Our defense allowed us to not look back,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “I never thought we’d hold them to 18 points.”
East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said after going toe-to-toe with the Cougars’ physical play early in the first quarter, the Knights let up.
“We were not able to match Central Noble’s level of physicality,” Kimmel said.
The result was a disappointment following a physical, gutsy game versus Bishop Dwenger Tuesday, when the Knights put together a furious comeback to only come up a couple points short.
“We played so well against Dwenger,” Kimmel said. “We didn’t back down.”
Thursday was a different story.
The Cougars got hot from deep in the third quarter Thursday night.
Leading 29-11, junior Kyleigh Egolf hit from deep to make it 32-11. Kiebel then knocked down a three to make it 35-11 with 4:22 to play in the third. The Cougars also got three-pointers from sophomores Kierra Bolen and Avery Deter in the quarter. The Cougars led 43-12 at the end of three.
Malcolm went to his bench early in the final period.
