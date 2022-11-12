Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.