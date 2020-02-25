LAGRANGE — For Fireside Café owners Corey and Marsha Dunker, the third time, they think, will be the charm.
The Dunkers recently relocated their business, Fireside Café, a craft burger and beer restaurant, to LaGrange’s main street, moving into the building that formerly housed Chicago Joe’s. Located now at 101 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, the move, Marsha said, has been a good one. For starters, the new location has doubled the space available for customers.
It’s also helped the Dunkers fine-tune their restaurant’s concept. Originally, the restaurant was built around its smoker and the smoked meats it served. Now, the Fireside menu has expanded to include craft burgers and beers.
“We realized that people love burgers, and there wasn’t anyone around that was focusing on that,” she said. “So we decided to shift our concept a bit. We still serve smoked meats because they brought us to where we are and are still a huge part of our menu and catering.”
Dunker and her husband first opened Fireside Café in Shipshewana in 2014, inside the Yoder Shopping Center. In 2017, they moved to LaGrange, into a smaller space located just behind the Foltz bakery. When the Albergo family announced they decided to close Chicago Joe’s restaurant after the death of the family patriarch, Joe Albergo, Cheryl Albergo, the building’s former owner and Marsha Dunker started to talk.
“Initially, we talked about equipment, and then we talked about renting out the space, but we didn’t want to rent another building,” she said. “Cheryl and I had been talking quite a bit and eventually, she decided she was open to selling the building, and then everything started to fall into place.”
The Dunkers started the process of moving into the new location slowly in December. They did do some remodeling to make it fit with their business model, but Dunker said the building didn’t require a lot of remodeling to make it work. In addition to adding more seats for customers, the new location also added more elbow room for everyone.
“Now people can sit more comfortably and the staff can move about more comfortably,” she explained.
The restaurant has gotten off to a promising start, Dunker said, and she thinks the business will only get better as summer and lake season returns to LaGrange County.
In addition to offering a new menu, Fireside offers customers a selection of 16 beers on tap, many of those made by regional brewers. They also offer up an extensive collection of bottled beers.
Coming soon, Corey Dunker will be brewing and serving his own line of beers, made in house. While Dunker was brewing his beer for sale in the previous location, the new space, Marsha said, gives Dunker more room to work, and more space in which to produce more beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.