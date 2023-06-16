ALBION — School is out for the summer.
A Ligonier man probably wishes it was still in session — at least in Kendallville.
Daniel J. Sprague, 47, was arrested early Tuesday and booked into the Noble County Jail on drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant at his rural Ligonier residence by Ligonier and Kendallville police.
Tuesday afternoon, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Sprague in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony; and unlawful carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, a Level 5 felony.
Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse set Sprague’s bond at $150,000 during a preliminary hearing Tuesday. If Sprague is able to post bond, he would have to adhere to pre-trial release conditions set by the court.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range upon conviction of 10-30 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range upon conviction of 1-6 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
The East Noble School Corp.’s last day of school was June 1.
That’s when Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Justin Beall, who had become a school resource officer late in the school year, was released to more traditional patrol duties for the summer.
“When school is out, the school resource officers return to the road,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
That’s why Beall was working patrol late Monday evening.
According to court documents filed in the case, while patrolling, Beall developed information that drug use was allegedly taking place at a residence in the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N and that Sprague was allegedly dealing meth from that residence.
The information Beall had received was “corroborated with additional evidence,” according to court documents, and a search warrant was applied for and received.
Officers with the Kendallville and Ligonier police departments went to the residence, detaining a total of six individuals prior to the search. Court documents said Sprague was located in the garage where the alleged drug use and dealing were reportedly taking place.
During the search, officers allegedly located “numerous plastic bags containing a white, crystal substance” in the garage.
The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, court records allege.
A .22 caliber pistol was located inside a safe in the garage.
Sprague denied knowing there was a gun in the safe, but allegedly admitted to officers that he frequently consumes illegal drugs in the garage “and also provides illegal drugs to individuals who visit,” court documents said.
Sprague’s next court date has been set for Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. n Noble Superior Court 1.
