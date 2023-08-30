LIGONIER — The 32nd Annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is gearing up for four days of fluffy, sweet fun this weekend with a variety of music, games, food, and marshmallow-related activities.
The festival opens Friday at 6 p.m. and extends through Labor Day on Monday, concluding with the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. The parade theme is “Marshmallow Round Up.”
Merchant and food vendors, games, Bingo and midway tides by B.A.J.A. will continue every day during the festival.
Advance tickets for the rides are on sale at Ligonier area banks: both branches of Lake City Bank, Campbell & Fetter Bank and INterra Credit Union while supplies last.
No pets, bicycles, roller blades, roller skates, skateboards or alcohol are permitted in the festival area.
Here is the festival schedule for the weekend:
Friday, Sept. 1
All activities are at Kenney Park. Kids Activities and a marshmallow roast begin at 6 p.m., followed by the John Ness Band with rock-and-roll music and fireworks at dusk.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Car show registration: 8 a.m., at Union and Main streets. Car show open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Merchant booths Open and the opening ceremony: 10 a.m.
Marshmallow Games and Lego Derby Track: 10 a.m. to noon, Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Pedal Tractor Registration: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for racers and pullers in age groups for kids, teens and adults on Main Street.
T.A.G. Art: Meet Spiderman at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Captain America at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the library lawn. Bring your camera for photos.
Your Party Princess: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet Disney princesses Mirabel, Rapunzel and Tinkerbell on the library lawn. Bring your camera.
Marshmallow Bake-Off, noon, at the former Ligonier Fire Station. Entries accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.
Pedal Tractor Pulls: noon, Main Street Stage.
Face Painting: noon to 5 p.m., library lawn.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Tractor Pull: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street south of Union Street.
Ligonier Police Department Bike Rodeo: 3 p.m., West Noble Primary School, Union Street.
Cadence: music show, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Ligonier Fire Department Blue Light Parade, 9:30 p.m., Cavin Street. Line up at West Noble Primary School from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Merchant Booths: open 10 a.m.
T.A.G. Art: meet Wonder Woman at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Batman at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the library lawn. Bring your camera.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Main Street Stage.
Your Party Princess: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet Disney princesses Mirabel, Rapunzel and Tinkerbell on the library lawn. Bring your camera.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Face Painting: noon to 5 p.m., library lawn.
CMA Kingdom Cruisers Motorcycle Show: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street.
Ligonier Lions Cornhole Tournament: 1 2p.m., Third Street by the library. Registration is $35 per team from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; tournament begins at 2 p.m. Rain location is Kenney Park North Pavilion.
Des Dance: show, 1:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Red Eye Lorelai: show, 2:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.
The Fords: show, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.
The Bulldogs: show, 8 p.m., Main Stage.
Monday, Sept. 4
Ligonier Lions Club Pancake and Sausage Breakfast: 7 .m. to 9 a.m.,Gazebo Park, for a freewill offering.
Merchant Booths: open at 10 a.m.
Police Department Vehicle Display: 11 a.m., Third Street beside the police department.
Tierra Viva Mexican Folkloric Dance Group: show, 11 a.m. to noon, Main Street Stage.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Grand Parade Line-Up: noon, Grand and Second streets.
KC Dance Company Inclognito Cloggers: show, noon to 1 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Grand Parade: 2 p.m. on Main Street.
The festival ends at 4 p.m.
For updates, go to the festival’s Facebook Page: LigonierMarshmallowFestival.
Dates for the 2024 festival are Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, 2024
