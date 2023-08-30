Here, Fishy, Fishy!

The West Noble Fishing Club displayed its sense of humor as club members rode on two trailered boats during the 2022 grand parade at the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival. The club regularly fishes in the pond on the school grounds.

 Sheryl Prentice

LIGONIER — The 32nd Annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is gearing up for four days of fluffy, sweet fun this weekend with a variety of music, games, food, and marshmallow-related activities.

The festival opens Friday at 6 p.m. and extends through Labor Day on Monday, concluding with the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. The parade theme is “Marshmallow Round Up.”

