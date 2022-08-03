HOWE — When heavy rains and historic floods slammed into mountain communities of eastern Kentucky over the weekend, leaving many people in nine counties hungry and homeless, Shay Owsley of Howe knew she had to help.
So did Mark Albert of rural LaGrange.
So, Owsley, Albert, and others are putting together a caravan of pickup trucks with trailers filled with much-needed supplies and this Friday will haul those items to be donated to the people suffering in the storm’s aftermath.
Most of the people of that region could do little but watch as their homes, their food and their belongings simply got washed away, Albert said.
“If there’s something you used in your house today, they need it,” Albert said, a staff accountant at Fry, Trowbridge, and Associates of LaGrange.
Albert said almost as quickly as he learned about the suffering caused by the storms in Kentucky, he decided he needed to do something to help.
“I started putting out Facebook posts and came across the work being done by Russ and Shay to help and I reached to the Owlseys to see if they wanted to coordinate something,” he said.
So far they’ve collected bottled water, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, paper towels, paper products, diapers, baby supplies, baby bottles, baby food, snacks, canned goods, and other food. Everything is needed and everything is in short supply in the region because of the storms and flooding. Donations can be dropped off at Fry, Trowbridge, and Associates in LaGrange during regular office hours. However, the preferred donation drop-off location is the Howe Fire Department on Howe’s west side. If no one is at the fire department, donations may be placed in front of the building’s east doors.
Owsley said she and others anticipate they’ll start loading up as many as four large pickup truck trailers Thursday afternoon with those donated supplies. The plan is to leave early Friday morning for Knott County, Kentucky.
According to the latest reports, more than 35 people in nine counties in Eastern Kentucky lost their lives due to the storms and authorities expect the death toll to climb even higher. Storms pounded the area repeatedly over the weekend, causing a series of flash floods that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.
Even where homes were left standing, those homes are without electricity and running water. Many of those homes are unlivable because they were filled with as much as a foot of thick mud.
The mudslides snapped utility poles, and in some cases, pulled utility poles right out of the ground, complicating efforts to restore electricity. Experts are now estimating it may take as long as a month or more to restore power to homes in the region, Albert said.
“My wife still has cousins down there who are in dire straits,” Albert explained. “I’ve been down there, I’ve met the people and they’re just so welcoming and friendly. Many don’t have a lot of money and this is just going to devastate them all, so every little thing we can do to help is welcomed.”
It’s estimated a complete recovery may take years.
Albert and his wife went out shopping for supplies Saturday to take to Kentucky. Once word got out, others he said, just started donating.
“People just started showing up with donations,” Albert said. “The outpouring of love from this community is just blowing me away.”
Like Albert, Owsley has a personal connection to eastern Kentucky. Owsley’s father lives in the region hit hard by the storm. So far, he’s survived with limited damage. But his neighbors haven’t been so lucky.
Owsley said her father told her stories of people’s homes being washed off their foundations and tossed into the road.
Albert said he at first hoped to take a truckload of items to the region, but as more donations rolled in, he realized he could fill a trailer. Now, he and Owsley plan to take four 20-foot long, full trailers to Kentucky.
“It was amazing how quickly it blossomed,” Albert said. “It’s a crazy amount of donations that came in and it got bigger than I expected. I’m happy about that.”
Albert and Owsley will continue to take donations for storm victims in Kentucky at the Howe location until Thursday afternoon.
