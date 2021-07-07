ALBION — Court-appointed medical health professionals will determine whether Gallops gas station shooting suspect Matthew Rodriguez can stand trial for murder and attempted murder.
Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, was in court Wednesday for his initial appearance regarding the June 27 incident at the Kendallville business in which he allegedly shot three people with a handgun, killing one.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
At the end of Wednesday’s brief proceedings, Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch ordered Rodriguez held without bond. In the state of Indiana, murder suspects can be held without bond.
The defense could still motion for a bail hearing, but had not requested one as of Wednesday’s proceedings.
Private defense attorney Greg Cranston did make a motion to have Rodriguez evaluated for his competency to stand trial and to determine whether Rodriguez has a mental defect or disease.
Kirsch granted the request.
According to Kirsch, Rodriguez will be evaluated by a psychologist and a psychiatrist.
In situations where a defendant is found to be mentally incompetent, they are typically referred to a facility to receive treatment, with the court conducting regular check-ups to follow the patient’s progress. If a defendant makes progress and regains mental competency, they can then return to court to face pending charges.
Rodriguez’s next court appearance has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Several people in the Superior Court I gallery Wednesday afternoon wore T-shirts reading “Justice for Justin,” with a picture of Smead on the front.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly shot three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, according to Mowery, but authorities have not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At the time of his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During the investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millmeter bullet casings following the shooting.
Two Kendallville police officers who were familiar with Rodriguez, also allegedly identified him from security video at the gas station.
On Thursday, July 1, Rodriguez waived his right to an extradition hearing.
He was transported to the Noble County Jail Tuesday where he was booked at 6:12 p.m.
Rodriguez wore a red jumpsuit to Wednesday’s appearance at the Noble County Courthouse, signifying he had run afoul of the Noble County Jail’s disciplinary code.
Jail officials declined to say what Rodriguez had done to merit the disciplinary action, but did say Rodriguez was now being held in segregation.
