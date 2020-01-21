KENDALLVILLE —After coming home with a second-place trophy the first time, East Noble thespians are hoping to return from their second trip to a state acting competition with highest honors.
East Noble High School’s theater class will perform at the State Thespian Competition next weekend at Franklin Central High School for the first time since 2014. East Noble finished just shy of winning in second place.
This time, the students and East Noble theater director Josh Ogle are pinning their hopes for a state award on an original play written cooperatively by the students.
The community gets a sneak peek of the state-bound production Thursday night with a free performance of the original show at 7 p.m. in Cole Auditorium.
Ogle said the State Thespian Competition is sponsored by the Indiana Thespians, an affiliated chapter of the national Education Theatre Association. The organizations supports theater education programs for high school and middle schools.
For the Indiana contests, the 12 participating schools were divided into two regional contests. Each school group performs its show onstage before a panel of judges, who award points in a long list of categories such as visuals, blocking, acting, characterizations, vocals, technology and overall effect.
East Noble performed Nov. 23 at its regional contest at Bethel College in Mishawaka along with five other schools. East Noble and Lake Central qualified for the state competition.
“The contest is 45 minutes to do a show,” Ogle said. “Any show can be scaled down” to fit the required time limit.
“Craig Munk started the tradition of the theater class writing its own show,’ Ogle said. Students in the theater class for the first trimester in fall 2019.
Ogle said his students were inspired by a famous poem, “The Dash” by Linda Ellis.
Ellis wrote the poem in 1996 about the dash between the birth and death dates on a tombstone, with the punctuation mark representing all the years of a person’s life.
The poem’s theme is about living life to the fullest, without fears or worries about things that don’t matter. The students related to the concept well, touching on friendship, suicide, heroic deaths and tragic deaths of young people as they wrote their original script together.
“Everybody has a story on how they died, and when they died,” Ogle said of the play’s characters.
Chandler Eggering and Joslyn Keel play the two lead characters, Groundskeeper and Zelda. The other characters tell their stories to teach Groundskeeper how to live his best life.
Besides Eggering and Keel, other cast members are Jasmine Carpenter, Hayley Kline, Kara Strong, Carson Czuk, Bell Morris, John Housholder, Austin Straessle, Leith Cheikhrouhou and Sarah Cain.
“It’s a great message,” Ogle said. “Live your life to the fullest. Live and Love, Be kind.”
Ogle said the East Noble students will have a “cool experience” at the state level competition as they watch other shows onstage and attend workshops to grow their skills.
Ogle said the students took six weeks to write and revise the play and work out the kinks for the onstage production. Ironically, school troupes do not get more points for an original script instead of an adaptation of well-known shows such as “The Glass Menagerie.”
