KENDALLVILLE — A police pursuit within the city of Kendallville Monday night ended with a three car accident.
At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kendallville Police Sgt. Nate Stahl attempted to stop a 2002 GMC Envoy for a registration violation. The vehicle fled from Stahl and a pursuit entailed.
The pursuit was initiated in the area of Sargent Street and Summit Street. It continued down Riley Street to the intersection of Diamond Street. The pursuit vehicle disregarded the stop sign at Diamond and attempted to turn westbound.
In the process, the vehicle collided with a 2004 Pontiac that was westbound on Diamond and a 2013 Nissan that was eastbound on Diamond St. All vehicles sustained heavy damage.
The suspect proceeded to flee the scene on foot. Officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect after the crash.
Four people sustained minor injuries in the crash they were taken to Parkview Noble Hospital by Parkview Noble County EMS.
The Kendallville Police Department were assisted on scene by the Kendallville Fire Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
