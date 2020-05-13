KENDALLVILLE — Drivers using S.R. 3 north of Kendallville will need to detour for about a week in early June.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions starting June 7 and expected to last through June 12. Road crews will be making drainage repairs in the area.
The closure will be in place near North Shore Drive, which is about 1 mile north of the U.S. 6 intersection.
The official state highway detour is designated as U.S. 6, S.R. 9 and U.S. 20.
For local drivers, there isn't a great local detour immediately available. The best option to get around the closure would be to use Riley Road, Wayne Center Road and Airport Road to get between S.R. 3 and U.S. 6.
Drivers taking this local detour should pay extra attention at the Riley/Appleman/Wayne Center intersection, which is a strange three-way-triangular intersection.
The repair work will be dependent on weather and the actual schedule may change.
