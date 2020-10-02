ALBION — As previously planned, the Noble County Health Department will be moving into new digs eventually.
But it will still be moving to the county-owned Weber Road Annex, not the new annex being constructed immediately to the west of the Noble County Courthouse, according to county officials.
As the health department has special needs and wants — the department was hoping for a separate entrance so patients don’t need to go through front-door security as well as enough parking available to serve people coming in and out — the county had been looking at its current Weber Road location as maybe a better home for the health department.
There also was pre-bid-opening concern that money might need to be saved by shrinking the proposed annex which would have prohibited the health department from moving in, particularly since installing another entrance to the building and making sure that portion of the building could be secured from the rest of the annex.
By pushing the health department out of the annex, the county can reduce the footprint of the new annex by about 20-25 feet, saving around $400,000 in expenses, county officials have said. That will give more contingency for the project and allow the county to potentially pick up a few alternates that, otherwise, might not be feasible with the money available.
On Sept. 22, the Noble County Commissioners opened bids on the new annex, and instead of coming in near the county’s bond limit of $14.8 million, preliminary bids prices were nearly $2.2 million less than that.
But the health department will still be moving to the Weber Road location.
“That doesn’t change anything there,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been the preliminary annex project manager, said of the low bids Thursday. “It did help the budget… but the health department had requested not to go into the new annex building.”
In fact, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said if it had its way, the health department would stay at the South Complex and not move at all.
“We prefer where we are,” Gaff said Thursday.
Gaff said downsides to the Weber Road building are two-fold. For one, the Weber Road structure is a block building with no windows. For another, it is close to the railroad tracks which will make noise an issue when trains are moving past.
The county does plan to spend some money to install some new windows and put up a fence along the tracks for safety.
Still, Gaff said Weber Road is preferable to moving to the new annex.
“We would prefer to be where we are,” Gaff said. “We would choose to go to Weber Road. We’ll use whatever space we’re provided.”
The Weber Road building, which currently houses the county IT department, Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Veteran Services Office, was where the health department was originally going to be located years ago. But decisions made by leaders then instead sent the health department to the south complex off S.R. 9 while moving IT into Weber Road.
Now, with the other departments moving out and into the new annex, the health department would take over most of the Weber Road building, which already has two exam rooms and could be renovated to create a third.
“They preferred a stand-alone (location),” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said Thursday. “They wanted their own entrance. Everything that was on their wish list is located in the footprint of the Weber Road building.”
There was also a concern that the noise of recently inoculated children might be a distraction to the department’s immediate neighbors in the annex.
Leatherman said the health department also will have much more space than at either its current location compared to what it has now and what it would have had at the annex.
Leatherman said Drug Free Noble County will also likely be moved into the Weber Road building, but it will have its own entrance to the building and locked doors will keep the two departments sectioned off.
