ALBION — A Rome City man accused of molesting a girl — now under the age of 11 — for more than three years was ordered held on $250,000 bond following an initial court appearance Thursday in Noble Superior Court 1.
Jeffery S. Cloud, 44, of the 500 block of Front Street, was officially charged with five counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony during Thursday’s court proceedings.
Cloud had been arrested at 7:46 p.m. May 5 on a Level 6 felony charge of stalking. Cloud was being held in the Noble County Jail on $50,000 bond when the additional charges were levied this week by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
A Level 1 felony conviction carries a potential sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 30 years.
If convicted on all five Level 1 felony counts, a judge could theoretically sentence Cloud to between 100-200 years in prison if the judge decides to order the sentences to be served consecutively.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse issued a no contact order between Cloud and his alleged victim. The public defender’s office was assigned to provide Cloud’s defense.
According to court documents filed in the case, the alleged molestations occurred between Aug. 1, 2019, and April 28, 2023.
The victim was under the age of 8 when the alleged molestations began.
The victim eventually disclosed the alleged molestations to her mother, who reported it to Rome City police on May 5.
In a forensic interview, the victim allegedly told investigators “that for the past several years the defendant had engaged in various forms of sexual intercourse and/or other sexual conduct” with the victim.
In an interview with Rome City police investigator Dean Weir and Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell, Cloud allegedly admitted to performing two different kinds of sex acts with the child and did not deny a third type had occurred, according to court documents.
Cloud’s next court appearance on the molestation charges and the stalking charge has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 18 in Noble Superior Court 1.
