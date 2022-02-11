Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Cassandra J. Centers, 30, of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Monday on two warrants charging probation violations, a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Centers was held without bond.
Angel R. Coria-Cortez, 36, if the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was 8:58 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Coria-Cortez was held on $2,500 bond.
Joel K. Cornelius, 70, of the 9100 block of Mariners Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 4:28 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided.
Jimmy D. Cox, 42, of the 300 block of East 18th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Cox was held without bond.
Chad D. Grigsby, 44, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Grigsby was released on his own recognizance.
Steven B. Krieger, 44, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was booked at 10:13 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jeremiah D. Lowe, 39, of the 3300 block of East Old S.R. 30, Warsaw, was booked at 7:33 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Fernando E. Luevano, 23, of the 1300 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was booked at 4:59 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kristi M. Dye, 46, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Dye was held without bond.
Katherine M. Gray, 39, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gray was held on $3,500 bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 35, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scare was held on $2,500 bond.
Burt A. Watson, 51, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Watson was held without bond.
Kamrin R. Wicker, 21, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wicker was held on $1,500 bond.
Angelica K. Alvarado, 25, of the 1100 block of Wilt Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Alvarado was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Steve E. Becker, 45, of the 5500 block of River Run Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Becker was held without bond.
Buddy M. Bowman, 61, of the 6300 block of South C.R. 1060E, Hudson, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bowman was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Mathias, 41, of the 30700 block of Oak Spring Drive, Granger, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Mathias was held without bond.
Alexis Rivera, 21, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without over obtaining a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Rivera was released on her own recognizance.
Pamela N. Saurbaugh, 36, of the 700 block of Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:095 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. No bond information provided.
Michael W. Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Soule was held on $2,500 bond.
