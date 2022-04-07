To the editor:
Cheers to the Central Noble Community School Corporation! On behalf of the Albion community, we express our sincere appreciation for the excitement you have given us in recent weeks. We have always enjoyed the accomplishments of our students throughout the years but the recent success of our Cougar basketball team has taken our pride to a new level.
Thank you to the team, coaches, administrators, parents, cheerleaders, band, mascot, students and fans who have contributed to this success. Thank you to those who have played a part in behind-the-scenes details. It truly takes a village to achieve success. We are very proud of our village! Albion and Central Noble Community Schools are a great place to live, work and play!
We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Albion New Era and The News Sun for their steadfast support through this journey. There have been so many great articles and pictures published week after week. This past week involved articles that were so insightful from all angles of what the community wanted to know. Thank you to your writers who brought us stories that involved a great deal of time and heart. KPC Media has been a proven partner as we traveled this amazing journey.
We look forward to many more exciting days and years to come! Thank you to each and every person throughout our community who feels as we do. We have memories that will last a lifetime! We are CN proud.
I again would like to applaud the efforts of the many journalists who provided such excellent coverage. Keep up the good work!
Serving our community with pride,
Vicki Jellison
Albion Town Council President
