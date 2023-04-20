SHIPSHEWANA — Maria Guevara, marketing manager for LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been selected for a statewide Tourism Academy for certification as an Indiana Tourism Professionals. She joins an elite group of 12 other individuals throughout the state.
Awarded by the Indiana Tourism Association, Guevara will participate
in a year-long, rigorous educational process that includes six in-depth classes, numerous meetings, and a final project. Upon sufficient completion, the certification reflects an overarching understanding of the tourism industry.
The ITA is the only statewide organization that offers an educational program to help newer professionals grow their tourism knowledge.
Sonya Nash, executive director for the LCCVB, extols Guevara’s success.
“Maria’s initial selection into the academy reflects her desire to learn everything she can to serve the tourism industry. I have every confidence that Maria will continue to grow and become a tourism leader in Shipshewana and in Indiana. Her skills are an asset to the county and state,” she said.
Guevara has been marketing manager for the LCCVB since May 2022. She also manages the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association marketing as part of an ongoing collaboration with this tourism organization.
Guevara’s social media post covering the Shipshewana Light Parade garnered over 112,000 views in November 2022.
The Indiana Tourism Association is the trade association that advocates for
tourism investment and promotion as economic development in the state. The association provides programs that emphasize high standards in tourism bureau operations, professional development, and government and community relations. Through these programs, ITA enhances tourism industry development and the quality of life for both visitors and residents.
The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official
tourism and community relations organization for the LaGrange County and Shipshewana hospitality industry. The LCCVB advocates for quality of place and destination development initiatives while marketing the county as a unique and multi-faceted destination to attract visitors, future residents, and potential investors.
For more information, contact the LCCVB office at 768-4008 or visitshipshewana.org.
