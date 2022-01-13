KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library’s board of trustees dealt with two impending staff departures at its first meeting of 2022.
Director Katie Mullins tendered her resignation Tuesday night, effective March 18, to accept the executive director’s job at Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. Mullins will take the reins from retiring executive director Janelle Graber on April 18.
Janice DeLong, the business manager at Kendallville Public Library for 30 years, told the board she is retiring, effective Feb. 4. DeLong managed the library’s finances, required reporting, payroll, insurance and human resources as served as the board’s recording secretary.
DeLong said she won’t be idle in retirement, however. She plans to work for a small company in Fort Wayne.
The two major staff changes follow the October departure of longtime support services manager Jenna Anderson, who left to become coordinator for Noble Thrive by 5, an Early Childhood Alliance program to improve child care options in Noble County.
In her report, Mullins said no new information is available regarding the requested gas utility easement for the nearby Casa De Oración church. The building owner is consulting his attorney about possible solutions
The church is buying the building, which once housed a doctor’s office, and needs to reestablish service with NIPSCO. A gas line that formerly served the property was removed years ago.
The saltwater aquarium was stocked with livestock last week, and the sea creatures are generating interest from patrons and visitors, Mullins said. Some people have come to the library just to see the aquarium after reading newspaper stories about it.
In other business, the board suspended its regular meeting to hold its required annual board of finance meeting. Debbie Blaine was reelected president of the board of finance. Brandi Hicks was reelected secretary.
The board of finance designated KPC Media Group as the communications organization to publish the library’s legal notices for 2022. Campbell & Fetter and Horizon banks were designated as depositories for the library’s funds before the board reconvened the regular meeting.
The board adjourned into executive session to discuss the next steps for replacing Mullins and DeLong. The business manager’s job description is posted on the library’s website: www.kendallvillelibrary.org
