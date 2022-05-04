LAGRANGE — Voter turnout was low in Tuesday’s LaGrange County primary election, but once the votes finally started to roll into the LaGrange County Clerk's office, it quickly became clear that LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker would be the next Republican nominee for LaGrange County Sheriff.
Harker was pitted against former LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy and current Topeka Deputy Marshal Tyler Randol in the race to be the Republican nominee for LaGrange County Sheriff in this fall's general election. Harker won the contest by nearly 700 votes. Of the 2,266 total votes cast in the race, Harker received 1,477 votes, or 65.1 percent of the votes cast. Randol received 789 votes or 34.8 percent. Harker won outright in 13 of LaGrange County’s 16 precincts.
Harker will now face the Democratic challenger, Jason Eiseman, in this fall’s general election. Eiseman ran in the Democratic primary unopposed
Voter turnout, overall was light, said LaGrange County Clerk Kim Johnson. Just 15.1 percent or 2,504 voters of the county's 16,582 registered voters cast a ballot in the primary election. Johnson said LaGrange had only one provisional ballot. Of the total of more than 2500 votes cast, just 197 people opted to vote early, and just 67 people used mail-in ballots.
In the race to be the Republican candidate for the District 1 LaGrange County Council seat, Jeff Campos defeated Karen Eagleson by just 13 votes. Campos, the current LaGrange County Sheriff now in the last year of his second term, received 333 votes to Eagleson’s 320 votes.
Campos will now face a Democratic challenger, Tom Swihart, in this fall’s general election.
Incumbent Commissioner Terry Martin defeated William “Print” Booth in the race for the Republican nomination for the District 1 Commissioner’s seat by less than 400 votes. Martin received 1,280 votes in that race to Booth’s 894 votes, a difference of 386.
Martin, a two-term incumbent, now serves as the president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Clay Township Trustee Republican William Connelly defeated his primary challenger, Republican Cole Miller, to be on the fall general election ballot. Connelly received 116 votes to Miller’s 57.
In the race to challenge incumbent Republican Jim Banks for the District 3 U.S. House of Representatives seat, Democratic challenger Gary Snyder outpaced his two opponents, earning just over 60 percent of the vote in LaGrange County. Snyder received 114 votes, to Aaron Calkins' 40 votes and Phillip Beachy's 35 votes.
In the Democratic race to challenge incumbent State Representative Denny Zent for the Indiana District 51 seat, LaGrange County Democratic voters chose Michael Travis over Jestin Coler by a wide margin. Travis earned 152 votes in LaGrange County to Coler’s 42.
