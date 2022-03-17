ALBION — Just under 36 hours.
That’s how long James Cougill managed to remain free after bonding out of jail at 3 p.m. Tuesday following his arrest early Monday morning on Level 4 felony methamphetamine and cocaine possession charges.
Thursday morning, Cougill, 57, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested again — this time on a Level 2 felony methamphetamine dealing charge — at approximately 2:03 a.m. following a traffic stop in the 5300 North block of C.R. 400E by Kendallville police.
Cougill was booked into the Noble County Jail where he is being held without bond. He is tentatively scheduled to make his initial court appearance today (Friday) in Noble Superior Court 1.
A Level 2 felony conviction has a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Court documents haven’t been filed regarding Cougill’s latest encounter with law enforcement, but Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said a traffic stop led to Cougill’s most recent arrest. He said Cougill allegedly was in possession of a “significant” amount of methamphetamine.
Waters said he has been dealing with Cougill for nearly every year of his 22-year law enforcement career.
“I was surprised to see him arrested this quickly again,” Waters said.
Cougill had been sentenced in federal district court on Dec. 4, 2015, to serve 100 months in prison following a methamphetamine charge resulting from a case in Noble County. Cougill had been released from federal prison on June 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
Authorities said Cougill is still under federal parole supervision.
Cougill had been arrested Jan. 18 by Noble County police and charged with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 6 felony. He posted $2,500 bond and was released Jan. 19 prior to his initial hearing in Noble Superior Court 1.
Local authorities said federal parole officials were notified of Cougill’s January arrest.
Cougill remained out on a Noble County bond until early Monday morning.
Cougill was booked into the Noble County Jail Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
At an initial court appearance at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Cougill’s bond was set at $15,000.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had requested a $50,000 bond.
“We believe Mr. Cougill presents a (safety) risk to the community,” Mowery argued.
Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs argued for the presumptive bond for a Level 4 felony — $10,000.
Noble County Jail staff reported that Cougill had posted bond at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Cougill was out on his second Noble County bond when he was again arrested by Kendallville police Thursday morning.
Cougill is no stranger to law enforcement.
On April 2, 2012, Cougill pleaded guilty to a charge possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, in an incident in Porter County.
In Noble County, Cougill was sentenced:
• on July 1, 2010, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 2, 2007, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 29, 2006, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony; and
• on Oct. 14, 2004, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.