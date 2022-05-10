KENDALLVILLE — Local seniors will have a chance to drop into a one-stop event for all things senior.
The second annual Noble County Senior Lifestyle Expo returns to the Community Learning this week, bringing back a variety of vendors on everything from insurance, to health screenings, to estate planning to entertainment.
The event, which hosted by KPC Media Group, is planned Thursday, May 12 in the Community Learning Center, 410 E. Diamond St., Kendallville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors can stop by dozens of booths and hear a presentation on elder law by speaker Mike Yoder during the day. In addition, visitors will be able to find information on health insurance, assisted living facilities, legal matters, home improvement and more.
Bingo — with cash prizes — will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon for seniors that want to drop in and play.
And, if nothing else, you can grab some free doughtnuts and coffee in the morning and a free lunch in the afternoon.
Admission is $3 per person and includes donuts and coffee and a free box lunch. Look for a $1 off coupon found on ads about the expo in The News Sun.
There will be dozens of drawings and giveaways, including cash prizes will be drawn both in the morning and afternoon.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography will be on site and Topeka Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 booster and flu shots during the event.
Masks will not be required to attend this event.
Noble County Transit will be available to provide transportation, where possible. Seniors need only call 347-4226 to talk to a transportation specialist to see if a transportation option is available.
KPC Media Group also hosted senior expos in Steuben and LaGrange counties at different points during the year, so if you’re outside of Noble County, an event will be coming to your community later this year.
