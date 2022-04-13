KENDALLVILLE — If the decision-making process to install speakers in downtown Kendallville were a song, it's approaching "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Stairway to Heaven" lengths.
But, like those rock masterpieces, Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members want to ensure their audio project is perfect and holds up for years.
After the topic was first broached in December 2020, commission members are still working on it, with new complications thrown into the mix at Wednesday's meeting when it seemed like a final decision might be close.
On Wednesday, commission members reviewed a quote for a wired system downtown with speakers mounted on the Main Street light poles, a project with an approximately $29,000 price tag.
Commission members requested that quote after reviewing two other options in March — a $50,300 wireless system or a $32,640 wired system but with speakers mounted on buildings.
The RDC rejected the building-mounted option outright, stating they didn't think it was ideal to have those speakers attached to privately owned property.
Previously the city had thought a hard-wired, streetlight-mounted option was not possible, since underground electrical conduits were thought to be full with other cabling running under the city's new sidewalks that were installed in 2020 as part of the $1.53 million streetscape project.
But in March, city engineer Scott Derby had researched and determined that there was room to run another cable in the existing conduit, so board members wanted to price that option.
Commission members have been hesitant about a wireless system over worries of possible interference from other electronics in the downtown that could impact the sound quality, which is why they've been seeking a hard-wired version.
On Wednesday, they got the price for that wired system and, to boot, it came in at about half the cost of the wireless system.
But — and what turned out to be a very big "but" in the conversation — there are potential complications with that option, too.
Aaron Ruse of All Pro Integrated Systems, a Sweetwater company, said his company typically wire systems in a separate conduit away from other electrical lines and there's the possibility that speaker wires being in close proximity to high-voltage electrical lines could cause the types of noise interference the city has been trying to avoid in the first place.
"Realistically the concern is if you have an energized circuit (you could get) ticking, popping, buzzing humming, things like that through the loudspeakers," Ruse said.
Since the streetlights only come on when it gets dark, the interference would be most likely to occur when the lights are on, worst-case scenario being evenings in the winter when the city might want to pipe Christmas music while people are out shopping.
That being said, Ruse said he couldn't guarantee it wouldn't happen at other times too, depending on weather conditions or other factors. All Pro has done some proximity testing in a lab environment with the type of wire the city has and nearby high-voltage currents and found its speakers haven't shown any interference.
But, because the setup would be atypical for what All Pro usually installs, the company couldn't warranty it, Ruse said. The speakers and controls would be guaranteed, but All Pro couldn't and wouldn't commit to ensuring the system works without error because of the electrical setup.
"We've done our internal tests with several products and this one cable set that the electrician has provided looks promising," Ruse said. "But without seeing it in the full application, we can't guarantee it."
That declaration quickly proved to be a discordant note in the conversation.
"I just don't like the idea of doing something that's warrantied by the person doing the work," commission member Joe Sells said. "If they're not willing to warranty their work, I don't know we should take that work."
"I struggle with 'it might work,'" Sells added later.
Commission members then wavered back toward whether the more expensive wireless system might be the best available option.
However Ruse noted with that, the city would still have to undergo some electrical work because currently the streetlights are controlled by a photosensor and only become electrified when it's dark, so an electrician would need to run some always-on power to the poles so the wireless speakers would work during the day, too.
In the spirit of providing options, Ruse also noted the two options were not mutually exclusive, although the city would have to assume some risk and potential lost costs in the event the wired system doesn't work.
If the city went with the wired option and found it had sound quality issued due to electrical interference, it would be possible to go back and rewire the poles and change the system over to wireless.
In that event, the city would effectively forfeit some expense from setting up the wired and incur additional cost to transform the system to wireless — more than if it just goes with wireless from the start — but it would be possible to do.
"All the equipment is still applicable, still remains part of the eventual wired design, the investment lost would be for a second deployment of the wireless technology and the wire pull," Ruse said.
Sells estimated the city would expend about $10,000 more if that situation came to pass.
With that new information and with Derby and his technical expertise unavailable for Wednesday's meeting, commission members hit the pause button again on any decision.
"We want to move forward with it, but it's got to be done right," RDC President Loren Allen said.
Commission members signaled they might hold a special meeting before the next regular meeting on May 11, during which they could discuss the speaker impasse with Derby and handle other business that wasn't addressed due to time constraints at Wednesday's gathering.
Even if a decision is made soon, it will be a few months before the system would be installed.
Electrical work would need to be done first — there was also some conversation about long delays and struggles the city faced getting wires pulled initially during the streetscape project and whether Kendallville would try to same company again or attempt to switch electricians — and then audio installation work might take eight to 10 weeks or longer after that.
Ruse noted that their American-made wireless speaker provider is backlogged out until August, so the city isn't likely to have audio for of its warm-weather events downtown this year.
