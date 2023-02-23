LIGONIER — Noble County’s new economic development leader Melanie Kellogg plans to use entrepreneurship and leadership to grow the economy. The new executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation spoke Tuesday at the Ligonier Chamber noon meeting.
Kellogg urged Ligonier Chamber members as well as county residents to get to know her personally, Kellogg said she has roots in Noble County.
“I lived in Wolf Lake until the second grade,” she said. “Then we moved to northwest Allen County. I graduated from Carroll High School.”
Then a pause.
“The wrong Chargers,” she joked.
Both West Noble and Carroll high schools are known as the Chargers.
She and her husband have two daughters. The family lives at Loon Lake, on the edge of Noble County.
Kellogg said she graduated from Indiana State University in Terre Haute with a degree in marketing and public relations. She worked in sales for non-profit organizations for 12 years.
She then worked in the for-profit sector, gaining experience with manufacturing and government contracts. She earned her master’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University, too.
Kellogg said her non-profit experience taught her that she want to see things happen. She is excited to see the growth opportunities in Noble County.
The DC board, a cross-section of business, education and community leaders, is working to develop a new vision statement and update its strategic plan to include advance manufacturing and entrepreneurship.
Kellogg noted that Ligonier is poised for growth as a major industry is considering expansion, which will bring jobs with higher wages to the city. She is gathering letters of support from the community to present to the company.
The EDC expects to launch a new program, Engage Noble, to tap into and develop new leadership in the community. Kellogg said leadership will bridge the gap between older and younger generations and help create “entrepreneur ecosystems,” known as co-working spaces, in every Noble County community. These spaces will afford budding entrepreneurs a place to do business and meet customers or clients.
“There will be one in every Noble County community,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg announced that the HR Roundtable is resuming April 6 at the Community Learning Center after a hiatus due to Covid-19. Future roundtables will rotate to other communities and cover such topics as finding workers and creating a database of resources.
A proposed Housing Hub would address the shortage of housing in Noble County, which dampens growth. A housing symposium will be April 28, with details to be announced
“Noble County was the only county in the ‘Road to 1 Million’ that did not grow,” she noted.
The Chamber’’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 21, at noon at the Ligonier United Methodist Church. Fashion Farm Restaurant serves lunch.
