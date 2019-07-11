LAGRANGE — The 4-H kids have finished and submitted their projects.
The animals have been raised and readied for the shows.
The midway has been booked and the tickets have been sold for this year’s Sunday night concert.
Now all that’s left to do is throw open the gates at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds this Saturday at noon and kick off the 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
“It’s going to be awesome,” said Tammy Kauffman, vice president of the local fair board.
Saturday night, the annual 3 J Ranch rodeo kicks off this year’s grandstand events. The annual rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Also on Saturday night, a BMX stunt show takes place at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday night, a concert by Christian recording group For King and County takes over the grandstand. Joining them on stage will be musical artist Rebecca St. James. Tickets are still available online.
Monday night the trotters return to the LaGrange 4-H Fairground track for a night of harness racing. Admission is free. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday the Draft Horse show takes over the grandstand for the Draft Horse Club’s annual show. Admission is free. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday farm tractors, garden tractors and trucks take over the grandstand arena for an almost day long pull. Tickets are $5 for an event or $15 for daylong access. The tractors start pulling at 3:30 p.m., the garden tractor pull starts at 6 p.m. and the truck pull starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, the highflying Martin Xtreme Super Cross Racing returns to the fairgrounds and features dozens of local and area riders. Tickers are $5 to get into the grandstands and $15 to get a Pit Pass. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Friday night is all about speed as open wheel midget racing returns to the LaGrange County fair starting at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the open wheel cars, 600cc winged midget cars also get a shot at the LaGrange track.
The high-flying Royal Hanneford Thrill Show, an circus-style aerial act comes to the fair, performing two shows a day on Sunday and Monday, and again on Wednesday and Friday.
The fair also features a special petting zoo, a midway designed for children and daily activities in the fair’s Kidz Zone.
