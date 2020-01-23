LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Dometic manufacturing plant will be shut down later this year, company officials announced Wednesday. Nearly 200 people will be losing their jobs.
Dometic filed a WARN Notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Wednesday announcing the plant closure.
Scott Nelson, the president of Dometic’s Regions America, made the trip from Elkhart to LaGrange to deliver the news to employees.
“We’ve experienced an industry downturn,” he said.
Dometic’s LaGrange Human Resources Manager Jennifer Bristol send a letter to the state Wednesday warning the state that the “Dometic Corporation will be permanently laying off all its local employees …”
She lists 197 jobs that will be eliminated when the plant is expected to close on March 31.
“This is when we believe the operation will cease production and close,” Bristol said in her letter to the state.
The LaGrange plant produced RV awnings for markets around the world, Nelson said. That production line will be moved to an existing Dometic plant in Monterey, Mexico.
