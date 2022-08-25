ALBION — Central Noble’s Future Farmers of America chapter has been recognized for its recent success.
The school’s program was named a two-star chapter by the National FFA organization for its performance on implementing FFA’s mission and activities. In a press release, FFA stated “chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.”
The chapter’s next goal is become a three-star organization, which is the highest award it can receive by the FFA.
Jamie Earnhart, one of Central Noble FFA’s teachers, said this award is from a combination of everything the chapter does throughout the school year.
“It’s showcasing our program and what we have developed into,” she said.
The national organization evaluates chapters based on student participation and the goals a chapter sets for itself. Central Noble’s FFA chapter has made many accomplishments in recent years at state-wide competitions.
Recent Central Noble graduate Kolton Bailey received a star award for agribusiness at the FFA’s recent state competition earlier this year. Judges in the competition evaluated a student agribusinesses looking through their records and how they’ve done managing them.
“We showcased our petting zoo this past school year, which is one of our largest events of the year, to show kids what agriculture is about,” she said.
Another event they do is Kinderforest, a program that educates kids about nature, where they help kindergartners with their forest program.
The chapter is heavily involved in career development events for its students across Indiana and also do community service activities.
She said last year, they participated in Operation Christmas Child, where they pack boxes filled with gifts to people in underdeveloped countries.
“We were able to pack up 260 boxes in about an hour,” she added.
She believes these activities show how hard her chapter has worked and how amazing her students have been in helping their chapter get recognized for it.
Central Noble doesn’t publicly tout its chapter often, but does have strong support from the school and administrators. She said her students work really hard and its the first time their chapter is getting national recognition.
“Our administrators know this is good for our kids and we are fortunate to have the amount of support we do,” she said. “Other schools don’t have this and we are thankful for having people in our community who help us.”
FFA has continued to be a long tradition in the Central Noble community going back different generations. Many of the students in the program have family members who were involved in it and FFA has seen continuous growth at Central Noble.
“One of the benefits of our program is that we have two teachers that run it. We’ve only had that for three years now and we have seen growth in student participation from grades seventh through senior year,” she said.
