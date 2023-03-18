6 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
James L. Severit, 42, of the 2400 block of Hunts Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Severit was held without bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 50, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibbs was held without bond.
Tristan M. Jones, 25, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 2felony. Jones was held without bond.
Richard E. Oswald, 61, of the 38900 block of Town Hall Street, Harrison Township, Michigan, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Oswald was held on $2,500 bond.
Bud Salisbury, 53, of the 50000 block of East C.R. 60N, Albion, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Salisbury was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Salisbury, 54, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 60N, Albion, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Salisbury was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.