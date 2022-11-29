Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
(Editor’s Note: No bookings were provided from the time period from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.)
Mark D. Bontrager, 55, of the 11800 block of U.S. 6, Syracuse, was booked at 11:02 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shane A. Hays, 49, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Lloyd R. Miller, 49, of the 3300 block of South C.R. 1010E, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Wright, 20, of the 600 block of Simon Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Dylan J. Collins, 26, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years ago, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Vincent L. Lee, 29, of the 5200 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; interfering with a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lee was held without bond.
Paul H. Ruiz Jr., 32, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and interfering in the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor. Ruiz was held without bond.
Ashley M. Stoner, 36, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting, a Level 6 felony. Stoner was held on $2,500 bond.
