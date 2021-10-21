KENDALLVILLE — Advanced Placement courses can help students save time and money by earning them college credits in high school and East Noble is in the midst of a partnership with Notre Dame University aimed at boosting participation and scores in these rigorous courses.
Getting numbers up — both students and their scores — is going to take more than one year's time, but East Noble High School Guidance Director Lindy Munson and AP English teacher Charlie Barber gave an update on progress to the school board on Wednesday.
East Noble is part of the Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program, a two-year program run through Notre Dame University and funded by Indiana's Lilly Endowment.
The goal of the program is to "not just increase the number of students who take it, but increase their scores."
Advanced Placement courses, known in school as AP classes, are college-level rigor courses that end with students taking an AP exam designed by The College Board. Exams are scored on a 1-5 scale, with scores of 3 potentially earning students the ability to earn credits or "test out" of some classes as they enter a college or university.
Munson said main focuses of the AP-TIP IN program have been to help East Noble identify and remove barriers keeping students from taking AP courses, while also "equipping teachers with quality instruction and tips and tricks to help students be successful."
In year one of the program, East Noble teachers received some additional training through Notre Dame on how to better teach students in their AP courses and prepare them for the year-end exam.
Nationally, the average score on AP exams are 3.03, with 60% of students achieving a 3 or higher on their particular exam.
East Noble has room to grow to hit the national average, which is part of why the school opted to take part in the TIP IN program.
Last year, students completed 123 AP exams. Of those, 22 were 1s, 55 2s, 30 3s, 14 4s and two 5s. That's an overall average score of about 2.4.
That was fairly constant across the four different exams taken at East Noble, which included Calculus AB, Chemistry, English language and English literature.
Scores haven't shifted drastically compared to previous years and schooling during the pandemic has presented some unique challenges over the last two years, but Munson said she's hopeful training being done now will lead to future gains in scores.
East Noble has already seen participation in some classes increase, so that's one positive takeaway so far.
"It takes time for students to buy in to some of the rigor of the course work and the fear their GPA might be impacted," Munson said.
Although scoring less than a 3 on an AP exam won't earn a student any college credits, Barber noted that 1s and 2s aren't considered "failing" the test, as analysis of AP scores have shown that students who don't hit a 3 or higher can often end up doing better in their college coursework than people who score more highly.
That ends up happening because students who score lower in high school may have better work ethic toward their schoolwork than students who are more intellectually gifted and may struggle when in college and the difficulty of material finally catches up to or exceeds their natural talent, Barber said.
Despite the score, AP courses can be a better preparation for college classes than regular or honors courses and helps prepares those college-bound students to make the leap after high school.
"They had the experience of taking college level classes with college level rigor with teachers that have received instruction to help them with that," Munson said.
Aside from the teacher training, the AP-TIP IN program also provides financial bonuses to teachers and students who achieve benchmarks, Munson said.
For teachers, all four instructors received a $500 bonus for achieving testing participation goals by keeping students from dropping the AP courses and following through with the test.
For the students, they received $100 payouts if they hit a 3, 4 or 5 score, so 30 students received $100 for passing one exam, while eight students got $200 for passing two tests last year.
After this year, the funding portion of AP-TIP IN expires, but Munson said Notre Dame will still be available to assist teachers. Whether East Noble chooses to continue funding teacher and student incentives is something the board will need to consider next year.
Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon, who manages East Noble's curriculum, said the changes East Noble made in its first year in the AP-TIP IN program has allowed the high school to offer it to anyone willing to take on the challenge.
"If they have the drive and desire to take an AP, we should give them that opportunity," Lamon said. "We have removed all of that, so our students are free to request to take any of these courses and receive the course."
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Ratified its contract with the teacher's association for the next two years, an agreement which includes raises for teachers and other tweaks. Starting salaries for teachers are rising to $41,575 this year, with a bump to $42,240 next year as part of the agreement.
• Approved various measures to finalize the 2022 budget. East Noble's total budget for next year is $37.3 million, with about two-thirds of that covering in-classroom expenses like teacher salaries and educational programming.
• Heard public comment from East Noble High School teacher and yearbook adviser Jennifer Wells, who offered public thanks to the numerous businesses who have financially supported the yearbook, which helps decrease cost to students when they purchase the book of memories.
• Were thanked by East Noble High School English teacher and teacher's association vice president Darren Sible for the new two-year contract and the support East Noble has shown for its teachers, including trying new programs and new courses.
• Heard comment from Barber responding to recent criticisms of East Noble, its curriculum and teachers made at recent board meetings. Barber discussed the supportive role teachers play for their students outside of just classroom instruction, as mentors, counselors and friends.
• Heard from teacher Jen Roberts, who informed the board that East Noble is hosting robotics competitions on Jan. 8 at Rome City Elementary and Feb. 26 at Wayne Center Elementary. Roberts also noted that the recent staff development day that wasn't paired with a student e-learning day was much better, as teachers didn't have to juggle training and check in on students.
• Heard complaint from Bret Carpenter about books offered in the school library, a few of which contain sexual situations or other adult content he said is not suitable for students. Two people from Goshen also spoke about the detrimental effects of pornography, urging to board to "get porn out of the schools."
• Heard from a Goshen parent who asked whether the board was affiliated with the National Association of School Boards and advised East Noble to break any such link over claims that the advocacy group was working with the U.S. Justice Department to deem critical parents "domestic terrorists."
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Marcos Reyna, food service director; Jonathan Emmert, Level III technician; Tami (Miller) Selbee, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary School; Lacey Lowery, instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Melissa Murphy, food service manager at Wayne Center; Braden Julian, robotics coach at ENHS.
Terminations: Veronica Miller, food service assistant.
New hires: Jami Hall, Community Outreach Coordinator; Roger Urick, food service director; Madilyn Davis, temporary instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Carlee Banks, instructional assistant at South Side; Dowlah Alasal, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Kristie Diehm, media assistant at East Noble Middle School; Jenelle Combs, instructional assistant, East Noble Middle School; Joline Harshberger, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Lucas Thompson, “super sub” bus driver; Stacy Deveau, food service assistant.
