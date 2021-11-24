Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Ryan M. Parlsey, 22, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 3 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Parsley was held without bond.
Amanda N. Slone, 30, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Angela M. Williams, 34, of the 1900 block of Gerbera Crossing, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Williams was released on her own recognizance.
Caleb R. Wing, 28, of the 31000 block of East U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Wing was held on $10,000 bond.
