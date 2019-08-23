KENDALLVILLE — Two weeks after being introduced to a new preschool concept, East Noble’s school board is pushing forward, potentially devoting up to $1 million in savings toward establishing an early learning center.
There are still many details to pin down, but conceptually, most of East Noble’s school board is ready to push ahead.
On a 5-2 vote, school board members voted to devote up to $1 million from rainy day funds to establish a six-room, children’s museum-style preschool program at one of the district’s buildings, likely Avilla Elementary.
Superintendent Ann Linson first pitched the idea earlier this month, showing off a promotional video about a school in the Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas, area utilizing the concept. That school takes preschoolers into various themed rooms designed more like children’s museum than typical classrooms, containing exhibits where interactive learning is at the forefront. During the school year, students rotate through those themed rooms and learn various skills that will help prepare them for kindergarten.
The programs at East Noble would be half-day, with up to 12 children per class. With six rooms and two sessions per day, the program could potentially take up to 144 children max, which would be a little more than half of an average incoming kindergarten class.
Linson reported about two-thirds of students entering kindergarten in East Noble missing at least some skills needed to start their first year of formal education. By establishing an early learning center, Linson hopes East Noble will not only improve the quality of early education, but also expand it to a wider slice of the community.
Since the previous meeting this month, Linson solicited feedback from parents within the district about their comfort level with the concept and the idea of transporting students to the center by mini bus from some regional pickup hubs.
The superintendent noted she was disappointed with a small sample size — only about 60 parents total showed up at meetings or responded to email messages — but that of those families, the initial response to the idea was overwhelmingly positive.
Of surveys that were returned, 41 out of 46 families were interested in the idea, with almost all comfortable with the idea of busing students, or parents being willing to transport their own children to the center.
Although Linson was disappointed with the number of families she was able to reach, she was heartened by the high support. If the reaction had been mixed 50/50, that would have caused more pause, she said.
“The sample of folks we talked to is small, but the folks we talked to were very supportive,” Linson said.
Because of that, the superintendent presented a bit more information to move forward. If East Noble were to establish the center, Avilla Elementary appears to be the best location, since it currently has the available classroom space.
Based on conversations with the firm that designed the Texas early learning center, the cost to establish a six-room center at Avilla is estimated to cost about $750,000. The district would also likely incur some additional renovation costs to prepare the Avilla rooms for construction, although she said there were no major structural issues that would be needed so expenses are anticipated to be low.
Although the project would take a big chunk of money to get going, the school district wouldn’t need to borrow. Instead, East Noble can dip into its rainy day fund, which currently has about $1.5 million in savings.
Part of that rainy day fund is the $750,000 that was earmarked for demolition of the former East Noble Middle School that the district didn’t expend because it turned the campus over to Kendallville as part of a project to establish a community learning center in the historic school building.
“We don’t have to bond that money. We have that money,” Linson said.
Specific details about room designs or daily fees to families — right now families pay just $5 per day for East Noble’s traditional preschool programs — aren’t known. Transportation details also haven’t been finalized, although Linson said the district would likely bus students to Avilla from two “hubs,” one in Rome City and one somewhere in Kendallville.
Although Linson said the preschool redesign wasn’t on the agenda for approval, she asked if school board members were ready to move ahead with the project or if there was more information they wanted her to gather.
Board member John Wicker proved to be immediately sold on the idea, referencing his personal experience with seeing remarkable growth in students who have gone through Rome City Elementary’s preschool program.
“I think we owe it to our community,” Wicker said, adding later that East Noble specifically saved funds in rainy day for emergencies, maintenance or new opportunities like this one.
But board member Denise Holbrook had more questions, appearing concerned about the cost and whether East Noble would be able to successfully reach the students who need a strong preschool experience the most.
“The people showing up to the meetings are the ones who are going to take their children to preschool anyway,” Holbrook said. “We’re going to spend $750,000 because we need to reach 65% of the kids. ... I want to see how we’re going to make it better. How are we going to reach those kids?”
If those parents aren’t engaged and getting their children enrolled in preschool now — either due to cost, scheduling or disinterest — how would offering a different preschool model suddenly get them to sign up, Holbrook asked.
Wicker offered the defense that offering something so modern and unique is a selling point. Maybe parents aren’t enthused now about a standard preschool, but the museum-style preschool isn’t a typical program. It’s flashy and exciting to see in action.
“In order to draw somebody into something, you have to have something to show them,” Wicker said. “If you’re going to draw people into the school system, you’ve got to have something to entice them, that fake dinosaur or whatever may be part of the education. That’s cool. They get excited and want to come.”
Board member Kara Hand also expressed some reservations, as she’s often been a member on the board pushing for East Noble to try to do more for current teachers and current programs.
Board member Brent Durbin said he liked the idea, but was uncomfortable with just signing over a blank check to the administration and wanted a limit set on the project.
Through discussion, business manager Brian Leitch explained that setting a budget didn’t mean the district would go out and spend it all in on shot. Like any construction project, it has to be designed first, then put out to bid, then reviewed and approved before any construction would start.
If, somewhere down the line, enthusiasm for the project cools or the costs appear to come in way higher than expected, the work can be halted, with limited financial exposure, Leitch said.
“Regardless of where that top is set, doesn’t mean we’re going to go out and write the check for that dollar amount,” Leitch said. “You guys will know the numbers before it’s off the ground.”
Linson also noted that if the project moves ahead, East Noble could reach out to local businesses and organizations who might be interested in sponsoring some features in the preschool rooms or part of the project. Wicker, who owns B&J Medial and B&J Speciality, verbally pledged he would back a portion of the project.
If successful in finding partners and sponsors, the spending out of rainy day could be reduced.
At the end of the conversation, Durbin moved to earmark an amount not to exceed $1 million toward the project and begin contracting for design work.
Board members approved the measure on a 5-2 vote, with Wicker, Jen Blackman, Dan Beall, Durbin and Barb Babcock voting for and Holbrook and Hand voting nay.
After voting, Hand said she didn’t have an issue with the concept, but was concerned about spending such a large amount on a new program instead of existing needs.
“I think the idea is a cool concept, the concept is very cool,” Hand said. “I think $750,000 of taxpayer dollars for preschool, we have high schoolers who aren’t excited about school. Can we spend $750,000 to help high schoolers get to graduation?”
In other business Wednesday, school board members heard and update from East Noble Middle School staff about the Sources of Strength program, a student-service group that has goals including suicide prevention, bullying prevention and improving general well-being of students through mentoring, kindness and cooperation.
More than 100 students have signed up to take part in a Sources of Strength training program coming to the school soon.
Also Wednesday, East Noble High School students will be getting 2.5 extra days out of classes, thanks to a schedule adjustment. Since East Noble High School is an A-rated school with a Performance Qualified School designation, it’s not beholden to the strict 180 instructional day requirement by the state.
Principal Kathy Longenbaugh proposed students get the last day of the first trimester, Nov. 8, off so staff can have a development day. Also, at the end of the year, students would be off half of one day and one additional day after finals, with staff would again use as development time.
