LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation announced it has purchased the organization a new home.
The LCCF announced it acquired a property just west of LaGrange on Dec. 30, and by the end of 2020, that facility will become the new home for the Foundation.
“We are thrilled to be able to increase the visibility and accessibility of the Community Foundation,” said Neal Wolheter, board president. “We had been setting aside funds for several years, which allowed us to purchase the property using available cash – no mortgage was required.”
The property, now the Parkview Occupational Health offices, is located at the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 250W. The building contains more than 4,000 square feet of space along with a parking lot of 6,000 square feet. Parkview is expected to move out of the building within a few months. Following some extensive remodeling, the LCCF expects to move into the new property sometime in the second half of 2020.
Octavia Yoder, the executive director of the LCCF, said her organization plans to expand the building, adding a new community room where LCCF staff members can hold larger community based meetings with people and other organizations.
A portion of the cost of the building was funded using a gift the foundation received at the beginning of 2019. The remainder of the cost was funded using cash that had been set aside several years for this purpose.
In addition to reduced operating costs, the new building will be more accessible to elderly and disabled patrons. While the current Community Foundation headquarters is on the third floor of a building, at the new location all of the office space is on the same level and easily accessible using a ramp.
“Greater visibility, lower costs and enhanced accessibility were the deciding factors,” Yoder said. “Plus, the fact that we could finance the purchase without debt meant that this will be a great step forward and help the Community Foundation grow and prosper in the coming years.”
The LCCF plans to sell its current property, located at 109 E. Central Ave., LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.