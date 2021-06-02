LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation announced the recipients of the 2021 Community Scholarship Program, which supports the educational aspirations of students in LaGrange County.
Through the program, the Community Foundation awarded $77,000 this year in scholarships to 18 graduating seniors.
The Community Scholarship Program is open to graduating high school seniors who are pursuing higher education at an accredited university, college or trade school. The program has grown to include 45 donor-created scholarship funds, each with their own unique criteria. Funds are started by individuals, families and businesses and are managed by the Community Foundation.
“We look forward to awarding scholarships to high school seniors each year, and it’s exciting to be making these awards in person again. These scholarships recognize the accomplishments the students have achieved in the last four years,” said Executive Director Octavia Yoder.
“We are grateful to the individuals, families and businesses who created these scholarship funds and have worked alongside the Community Foundation. We look forward to welcoming new donors and funding more students as the program continues to grow. We are extremely appreciative of the community volunteers who take time to help read and evaluate scholarships. The whole scholarship process is quite an undertaking and is truly a community partnership of donors, volunteers, schools and Community Foundation staff,” Yoder added.
2021 scholarship recipients, listed by schools, are as follows:
Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School scholarship recipients:
• Catelyn McNamara – Wolcott Mills Bulldog Boosters Scholarship;
• Elizabeth Jennings – Ray & Ruth Culp Memorial Scholarship, Bruce Brown Memorial Scholarship;
• Madison Keil – HOPE Nursing Scholarship, Lakeland Scholarship, Judy Gage-Keenan Memorial Scholarship, Olivia Bay Lemings Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Marian Krebs Scholarship, Virgil & Florence Hardin Memorial Scholarship; and
• Tatum Retterbush – Schlemmer Scholarship, Waddell Memorial Scholarship.
Prairie Heights High School scholarship recipients:
• Abigail Hantz – Craig D. & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship, Ellsworth Fanning Memorial Scholarship, Kevin Lewis Purdue Ag Scholarship, Ned Stump Memorial Scholarship;
• Amelia Johnston – Craig D. & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship, Holly Petersen Memorial Science Scholarship, Joseph Willard Memorial Scholarship, Melvin & Marjorie Bricker Memorial Scholarship, Prairie Heights Scholarship, Lambright Leadership Scholarship;
• Collin Keeslar – Ellsworth Fanning Memorial Scholarship, LaGrange County Farm Bureau Co-Op Scholarship, Stan Anderson Memorial Golf Scholarship;
• Haylee Henderson – Holly Petersen Memorial Science Scholarship, Prairie Heights Scholarship;
• Kiana Allshouse – Peggy Messer Memorial Scholarship;
• Madelyn Wylie – Amanda Lou Crotts Memorial Scholarship, Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship, Perkins Family Scholarship, Prairie Heights Band Scholarship, Prairie Heights Scholarship; and
• Raegan Moore – Prairie Heights Scholarship.
Westview Jr. Sr. High School scholarship recipients:
• Alexis Miller – Kerry Wilt-Spradlin Memorial Scholarship, Lambright Leadership Scholarship;
• Ava Miller – Allread-Rife Scholarship, Morgan Hunter Memorial Scholarship;
• Hallie Mast – Lambright Leadership Scholarship;
• Nicole Miller – Allread-Rife Scholarship, Farmwald Scholarship, James F. Kalb Memorial Scholarship, Keith & Arline Davis Memorial Scholarship, Melvin & Marjorie Bricker Memorial Scholarship;
• Nicole Stutzman – Rheinheimer Scholarship;
• Timothy Brandenberger – Rheinheimer Scholarship; and
• William Clark – LIFE Scholarship, Lyle Smith Scholarship, Lambright Leadership Scholarship.
Founded in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent community resources through grants and scholarships. The Community Foundation’s mission is to support generosity, leadership and service in LaGrange County.
To learn more about LaGrange County Community Foundation’s Scholarships, please visit lccf.net/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.