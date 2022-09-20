ALBION — Be Noble Inc. announced today that Gary Gatman has resigned as the economic development organization's executive director.
His last day on the job will be October 14. Gatman has been at the helm of the organization since February 2020.
Gatman explained he is leaving Be Noble to support his wife, Pattie, and their business, Room-2-Room, which has been in operation in Noble County since 2016. Room-2-Room has recently grown from its start in a warehouse in Wolf Lake to having recently opened a storefront just south of downtown Albion at 320 S. Orange St.
Gatman expressed his enjoyment working with the Be Noble staff, board of directors, and economic development partners across Noble County and the region and acknowledged the decision to resign was extremely difficult. Gatman said he will continue to serve and support the county through participation on boards and in community activities.
During his tenure, Noble County has seen many empty industrial buildings become occupied, a new shell building brought to market, the launch of the new iSMART Lab to teach Industry 4.0 technical skills, a transition for the organization to a non-profit entity, and a complete rebranding, among other achievements.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, who chairs the EDC board, says efforts will soon get underway to find a replacement.
"Gary's love for Noble County is genuine," Handshoe said. "His enthusiasm is always evident, and his efforts have made a great impact. I am immensely grateful for all the contributions he made during his tenure and speak for the entire board when I wish him the best in growing his and Pattie's business. His contributions will be greatly missed at Be Noble."
Until a replacement is named, Lori Gagen, operations manager, and Tara Streb, administrative assistant, will continue supporting the day-to-day operations of Be Noble. Communications for the director may be addressed to exec@noblecountyedc.com.
General inquiries, sent to info@noblecountyedc.com, will be received and reviewed by staff and disseminated as needed for follow up.
For more information about Be Noble Inc., visit www.noblecountyedc.com or call 636-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.