KENDALLVILLE — The pandemic has forced the Kendallville Public Library to nimbly adapt to new ways of delivering services to patrons this year, but director Kate Mullins also had some good news for the library board.
More staff members will be able to attend the Indiana Library Federation’s annual state conference because the conference will be virtual — and more affordable. Five staff members will be able to attend two days of the virtual conference for $500, normally the registration fee for one staff member at an in-person conference.
“The federation has worked closely with libraries across Indiana to respond to the pandemic,” Mullins said.
Members of the consortium conferred nearly every week on how to continue to safely serve patrons during the pandemic. Mullins said it’s important that staff have an opportunity to attend a state conference for their professional development.
Mullins was already looking forward to the mid-November state conference being held in Fort Wayne this year, instead of Indianapolis, so that she could send more staffers while saving on travel, food and lodging expenses.
The library also received $1,400 in a grant from the CARES Act to pay for items needed in the pandemic response. Mullins said the grant could pay for or reimburse the library for such items as plexiglass panels, Wi-Fi hot spots for patrons without internet access, hand sanitizer, PPE such as masks and gloves, and additional staff training
“We are still meeting patrons where they are,” Mullins told her board members. Storytime and craft videos posted on the library’s Facebook page are keeping families engaged with their library and are very popular.
In-person outreach included the Historic Kendallville Vintage Market and the Kendallville Farmers Market.
In other business, the board gave its final approval to the 2021 budget of $2,940,813. Mullins said the tax rate is estimated at $0.228 per $100 of assessed evaluation, a minute change from the 2020 rate of $0.2202 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
The board also got a first look at an updated draft of the library’s dress code for staff. Mullins said the current dress code has been unchanged for many years, and doesn’t take into consideration the change in fashion and the staff options to wear logo apparel or good quality jeans on certain days.
Mullins said a previous library board member had advocated for uniforms for the staff. Most staff members have clothing with the library’s logo clearly visible, so patrons can identify them easily.
Board members raised questions about what kind of shoes could be considered professional, as well as various fashion trends such as leggings, denim trousers and jeans with holes. Mullins asked board members to think about options for future discussion. She also plans to seek input from her staff.
